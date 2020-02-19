‘If you kiss my butt, I will do something for you’: MSNBC commentator slams Trump’s ‘pay-to-play’ pardons
On MSNBC Wednesday, analyst Jason Johnson broke down the self-serving logic of President Donald Trump’s pardons.
“These people wrote him from prison, these people had friends asking him questions. Many of these people were connected to the president financially,” said Johnson. “And it’s the general message that he has, which is that this is a pay-to-play administration. If you kiss my butt, if you give me money, if you make me feel good about myself, if you praise me, if you come up for ridiculous names for yourself 15 minutes after you come out of prison, the I will do something for you.”
“The scary part about this — again, it is not just the destruction of how our justice system is supposed to operate,” continued Johnson. “It is that everybody else out there who’s committing a crime right now knows, well all I gotta do, drop a couple coins in the bucket, and Donald Trump will take care of me. Everybody out there right now who’s actually working on investigations to take down corrupt politicians is thinking, why am I going to do this work? This is like a bad ’80s cop film, where every time you catch the bad guy, he’s got diplomatic immunity, he gets to run away. That is what we’re facing right now.”
“And William Barr was always in on this stuff,” added Johnson. “This humble-brag nonsense that we always hear from this administration, I can’t believe that Donald Trump is keeping me from doing my job — they always end up working with the president at the end of the day. So no one should have believed that he was ever upset with what he was already in line with doing.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Barr is a toady’: Jeffrey Toobin says talk of attorney general resigning is ‘just a big show’
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin says he doesn't believe Attorney General William Barr when he claims he considered resigning from the Trump administration.
Sources close to Barr told ABC News that the attorney general had contemplated quitting because President Donald Trump's tweets make it difficult for him to do his job.
"Barr is a toady," Toobin explained during an appearance on CNN. "Barr is doing what he's told. He had this one statement, 'Oh, whoa is me, it's hard for me to do my job when the president tweets.'"
Breaking Banner
Trump wants Ric Grenell to keep his ambassador job while also overseeing every intelligence agency: report
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump was reported to be planning to appoint U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as acting Director of National Intelligence — a position for which he has zero qualifications. The move raised immediate fears, given that Grenell is a hardline Trump loyalist.
But it doesn't stop there. Reports also suggest that the president intends for Grenell to keep serving as Ambassador to Germany at the same time as he is overseeing every U.S. intelligence agency.
Breaking Banner
‘You lost me’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez graciously defuses confrontational question
In an appearance on ABC's popular daytime talk show "The View" Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke about what she called a "disconnect" between centrist, establishment members of the Democratic Party and progressive lawmakers who have been viewed as agitators in the party.
Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that while she had applauded Ocasio-Cortez's surprise victory in her 2018 primary against Wall Street-backed former Rep. Joe Crowley, she has since cooled on the lawmaker due to what she views as a dismissal of baby boomers' past activism. Ocasio-Cortez has pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to back a Green New Deal, called on her fellow Democrats to support Medicare for All, and criticized Democrats who take big-money donations from the financial, for-profit healthcare, and fossil fuel sectors.