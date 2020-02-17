Quantcast
Connect with us

Illegal border crossings ‘nearly double’ thanks to $5 ladders that easily hook onto Trump’s new replacement wall

Published

17 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has diverted billions of dollars from the Pentagon to ensure his campaign promise to “build a wall” from coast to coast is being kept before the November 2020 election. But what if that wall was not only ineffective, but led to more illegal border crossings?

The New York Times Editorial Board just days ago published a column that slams the diverted funds as “a Campaign Donation From the Pentagon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That ‘big, beautiful wall’ President Trump never tires of carrying on about is becoming one of the most expensive campaign stunts ever. It is a potentially unconstitutional one as well,” the Board writes.

Meanwhile, The Independent reports “Smugglers are reportedly helping migrants scale sections of Donald Trump’s multi-billion border wall using $5 ladders.”

The ladders are made of rebar, similar to that used in the replacement wall that is costing taxpayers – not Mexico – billions of dollars. So similar that it is hard to detect because they “match the rust brown colours of the wall.”

The crossings have increased so much thanks to the easily-defeated wall that “Border Patrol apprehensions of single adults — those most likely to use the ladder method — have nearly doubled in the El Paso sector.”

In just a few months, from October 2019 to January 2020 Border Patrol agents apprehended 10,030 people, “compared with 5,150 in the same period a year ago.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Times adds that the cost of Trump’s wall “has been somewhere between $20 million and $30 million per mile in southern Texas,” and “the price will only rise as the administration moves to acquire privately owned land through eminent domain, a process that entails lengthy and costly legal action.”

In June of 2015 candidate Trump announced, “I would build a great wall, and no one builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively.”

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wildly lashing out like a ‘meth-addled wolverine’ in his post-impeachment revenge frenzy: conservative

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

In a bitterly harsh column for the conservative Bulwark, Christian Schneider explained that no one should be surprised by Donald Trump's post-impeachment antics since the GOP-controlled Senate absolved him of any guilt in his impeachment trial.

As Schneider sees it, the president has chosen to ramp up his attacks on his critics instead of being chastened because it's just not in his DNA to act graciously.

"The minute the impeachment trial was over, Trump took off like a meth-addled wolverine, revenge tweeting about Mitt Romney, taunting Democrats with a video suggesting he’s going to be in office forever, and mocking politicians who pray (while speaking at a prayer breakfast)," the columnist wrote before adding, "The president’s behavior was boorish and childish, but also predictable. Entirely, completely predictable."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Democrat wins county party’s endorsement in Pennsylvania

Published

45 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

A Pennsylvania statehouse candidate with a controversial social media history and past support of President Donald Trump has won the endorsement of her county's Democratic Party.

Heather Kass entered the Democratic primary last month to replace state Rep. Harry Readshaw, who's retiring, and the Allegheny County Democratic Committee overwhelmingly voted to endorse her over disability-rights activist Jessica Benham, reported the Pittsburgh Current.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is clearly deficient in several crucial areas of our shared culture

Published

52 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

Try, just try to find a parody of a pair of Wasps more entertaining than Thurston and Lovey Howell of "Gilligan's Island." Played by Jim Backus, who was of Lebanese descent, and Natalie Schafer, who was Jewish, Thurston and Lovey behave the way people like to believe — and sometimes they're right — that real Wasps do: the Howells, possessors of fathomless inherited wealth, are duplicitous snobs who don't do any work. Some of the show's best lines nod to Thurston's blue-blooded Republicanism. When Lovey compliments him for being "democratic," he hears an uppercase D and snips at her, "Watch your language."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image