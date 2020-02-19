‘I’m a Trumpocrat’: Rod Blagojevich slobbers all over Trump in post-pardon press conference

Former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump’s pardon of him was an “act of kindness.”

At a press conference following his release from prison, Blagojevich repeatedly praised the president.

“I’m a Trumpocrat,” the former governor said. “If I have the ability to vote, I’m going to vote for him. I don’t know if they’ll allow me to vote.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s the one that’s fighting to bring real change,” he added. “That’s why he gets so much pushback. He’s also a man with a kind heart. He’s sees wrong and he tries to right it.”

Watch the video clip below from Fox News.