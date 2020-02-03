Quantcast
Indiana GOP official quits party — and attacks ‘cultish’ Republican efforts to crush impeachment

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to the Indianapolis Star, a longtime GOP precinct committeeman in Marion County is resigning from the Republican Party — and in his resignation letter, he slammed his erstwhile colleagues for circling the wagons around President Donald Trump and burying the evidence in the impeachment trial.

“After watching the impeachment process transpire, it has become patently obvious that nothing remains of the party I knew and faithfully served,” wrote Ed Adams. “It has become the party of Donald Trump with cultish enthusiasm.”

Adams added that he has opposed Trump for a long time, but hoped that by staying a Republican he could help rebuild his party on firmer principles when the president was gone — a hope he has now lost. “I really wanted to be one of the last guys hanging around with the janitorial mop and bucket to clean up the mess when it’s all done. Because at some point Trump will be done. He’ll be gone. But the question is, what’s left? But right now I just don’t see anything left.”

Even though multiple Senate Republicans now acknowledge the president’s scheme to force Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden was wrong, they appear poised to vote in unison to swat down the impeachment articles for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.


