Ingenious trick defeats Trump’s expensive border wall — and costs only 99 pesos

President Donald Trump is proposing to divert another $3.8 billion from the Pentagon to pay for his border wall — which he had promised would be paid for by Mexico.

After Mexico refused to pick up the tab, U.S. taxpayers have been paying for Trump’s expensive project. And there is now a new trick that makes it easy to circumvent the structure.

“Smugglers in Juárez have engineered camouflage hook-and-ladders made of rebar that blend in so well with the border wall that it can be hard to detect, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The ladders are the same rust brown color as the mesh panels or steel beams of the fence,” the El Paso Times reported Friday.

“The ladders appear to be made with two poles of 3/8-inch rebar and four thinner poles, outfitted with steps and bent over at the end in a U, to hook on the top of the wall,” the newspaper explained. “It’s the sort of cubed rebar support structure used in construction in Mexico, called castillo.”

The cost of the tool is unbelievably cheap.

“Six meters of castillo costs 99 pesos, or about $5.30, at the Hágalo — or Do It Yourself — True Value hardware store in Juárez. There is no indication that smugglers are shopping at that store in particular,” the newspaper noted.

“[Agent Joe Romero] said the rebar ladders started turning up in large numbers in the El Paso sector last year in May, around the time that construction of the most recent replacement wall finished downtown. They’ve been a go-to method for scaling the fence in the urban footprint since,” the El Paso Times reported.

“Somebody is making money off those ladders,” Romero told the newspaper.

