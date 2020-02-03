Internet buries Matt Schlapp for insisting Trump was right about the Kansas City Chiefs

President Donald Trump is being roundly mocked for his now-deleted tweet praising the wrong Kansas City for winning the Super Bowl.

But Matt Schlapp — the pro-Trump lobbyist who heads the American Conservative Union and the annual Conservative Political Action Conference — took to Twitter to point out that all the “East Coast establishment” folks are wrong:

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear East coast establishment: Kansas City, Kansas is in Kansas. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 3, 2020



Schlapp is correct that there is a Kansas City, Kansas — but there is also a Kansas City, Missouri on the other bank of the Kansas River, and that is the home city of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Promptly, Schlapp found himself on the receiving end of the same mockery facing the president:

Dear Trump Sycophant: The Kansas City where the Chiefs play is in Missouri. Kansas City Kansas, is a different place. — Mark Gray (@rich29uk) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Washington establishment: I used to call Kansas City, Kansas, home. The Chiefs never have. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 3, 2020

The whole country of Italy is in Texas too! — Andy (@atk825) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

And Waterloo Ontario Canada won’t be caucusing today. Dope. — LucymaGoosie (@LucymaGoosie) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Went all the way to Paris, Texas and there was no Eiffel Tower! — Jaynie’s Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Not sure why I had to apply to be a citizen when Jamaica is in Queens NY — Iskandar (@Napsterrific) February 3, 2020

Why did he delete and do a CORRECTED tweet citing Missouri, then? @mschlapp You are the most perfectly-named toadie in Washington. https://t.co/ISEPplhiH8 — 🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@Only4RM) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It truly is a cult of stupid — This Is Not Normal (@NetworkJunkyz) February 3, 2020

Springfield is in Missouri. Doesn’t Make Springfield Missouri also the Capital of Illinois — Ron L Pitts™ (@RonLPitts) February 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt. I feel like you are firmly part of the east coast establishment by now! — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 3, 2020

Sharpie pens really should have been a Super Bowl advertiser. — Invest to Elect IL (@investtoelectil) February 3, 2020

Trump 2020: Nothing Matters — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) February 3, 2020