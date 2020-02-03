Quantcast
Internet buries Matt Schlapp for insisting Trump was right about the Kansas City Chiefs

Published

51 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is being roundly mocked for his now-deleted tweet praising the wrong Kansas City for winning the Super Bowl.

But Matt Schlapp — the pro-Trump lobbyist who heads the American Conservative Union and the annual Conservative Political Action Conference — took to Twitter to point out that all the “East Coast establishment” folks are wrong:

Schlapp is correct that there is a Kansas City, Kansas — but there is also a Kansas City, Missouri on the other bank of the Kansas River, and that is the home city of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Promptly, Schlapp found himself on the receiving end of the same mockery facing the president:

