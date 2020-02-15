Internet burns Matt Gaetz to the ground for whining McCabe didn’t end up ‘behind bars’

Controversial Florida Republican Matt Gaetz was disappointed on Saturday that former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will not be imprisoned — despite the fact the DOJ found no grounds on which to even prosecute the former official.

“It’s a disgrace that Andrew McCabe isn’t going to be behind bars,” Rep. Gaetz posted on Twitter. “We can’t live in a world where an old FBI business card doubles as a ‘get out of jail free card’ when people break the law.”

The comment was quickly blasted online. Here’s some of what people were saying:

We can’t live in a world where the president uses the atty general to interfere in his friends’ sentences. — iggieowned (@iggieowned) February 15, 2020

Maybe his daddy bought his way out of jail like yours did? pic.twitter.com/eif1wJDe7a — Rick randall-uhrig (@RandallUhrig) February 15, 2020

it’s a disgrace that Matt Gaetz isn’t behind bars. We can’t live in a world where a fathers position doubles as a "get out of jail free card" when people break the law. pic.twitter.com/HljrzoKa5O — IMPEACHED FOREVER!!!!! (@1PercenterHater) February 15, 2020

Republicans don't have the right to complain about miscarriages of justice after Republicans in the Senate save one voted to acquit the most corrupt POTUS in our nation's history.. — Andrew Roslak (@beavis617) February 15, 2020

Cool. Now tell us how you got out of that DUI arrest. — Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) February 15, 2020

Behind bars? He hasn't even been charged with a crime, let alone convicted. Now on the other hand, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn….. — Kel Varnsen (@_Kel_Varnsen_) February 15, 2020

How did you avoid ending up behind bars, Gaetz? What’s your secret? — JRehling (@JRehling) February 15, 2020

@RepMattGaetz is competing with @SenRickScott for the prestigious Florida Dufus politician of the year award. It’s close which one has there head buried farther up Trumps poop shoot — daniel davis (@Benito35ddDavis) February 15, 2020

ah, yes, tell me more about being behind bars pic.twitter.com/fKYGiQPM8O — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 15, 2020

It’s a shame a repeat offender for DWIs can try to preach to us about honesty and integrity. — Harry Shoelig #AllLiesMatter (@HShoelig) February 15, 2020

Do you even listen to the words that come out of your beer hole? — #AngryOldWhiteGuy (@brewmoe) February 15, 2020

Says the drunk with DUIs — Methy Anne (@GoP__Botched) February 15, 2020

That's what happens when you don't have the evidence to convict someone, not like you that has his daddy pay his way out of a DUI. — Michael Hartsfield (@INTLmischief) February 15, 2020

It’s a disgrace that you aren’t behind bars for those DUIs. pic.twitter.com/0SaSXr4uGL — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) February 15, 2020

It’s a disgrace that Andrew McCabe HAD TO BE SUBJECTED TO THE WRATH OF KNOWN MOBSTER DONALD TRUMP. We can’t live in a world where FBI LAW ENFORCERS BECOME A TOOL FOR A MAD KING TO POLITICIZE. TRUMP CORRUPTION HAS GONE TOO FAR. ps.. BLOODLUST — MOB=March on Blue🧢 (@MOB_to_POLLS) February 15, 2020

People like Gaetz are helping Trump convert our country into an authoritarian state, in which the leader can use government institutions to go after personal enemies and enrich himself. Gaetz’ treachery will not be forgotten. Shame on him! — Chris Jazwinski (@Tuberoose) February 15, 2020

He did not break the law. I know you have forgotten everything you might have learned in law school but this is basic stuff. pic.twitter.com/QLDhUhzNKI — kathleen (@kathlee73732050) February 15, 2020