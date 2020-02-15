Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet burns Matt Gaetz to the ground for whining McCabe didn’t end up ‘behind bars’

Published

28 mins ago

on

Controversial Florida Republican Matt Gaetz was disappointed on Saturday that former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will not be imprisoned — despite the fact the DOJ found no grounds on which to even prosecute the former official.

“It’s a disgrace that Andrew McCabe isn’t going to be behind bars,” Rep. Gaetz posted on Twitter. “We can’t live in a world where an old FBI business card doubles as a ‘get out of jail free card’ when people break the law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment was quickly blasted online. Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

GOP lawmakers revolt against Trump’s plan to fire up his base for reelection — but Kushner is undeterred: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump campaigns for reelection, he's having difficulty winning support from Republicans on Capitol Hill for one of the key issues he's hoping will fire up his base to vote in November.

"In May 2019, President Donald Trump unveiled a much-anticipated proposal to overhaul America’s immigration system and launched a quiet campaign to build support," Politico reported Saturday. "It’s gone nowhere — and few believe it ever will."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet burns Matt Gaetz to the ground for whining McCabe didn’t end up ‘behind bars’

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Controversial Florida Republican Matt Gaetz was disappointed on Saturday that former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will not be imprisoned -- despite the fact the DOJ found no grounds on which to even prosecute the former official.

"It’s a disgrace that Andrew McCabe isn’t going to be behind bars," Rep. Gaetz posted on Twitter. "We can’t live in a world where an old FBI business card doubles as a 'get out of jail free card' when people break the law."

The comment was quickly blasted online. Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/DWUhlfelderLaw/status/1228739775970062336

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s budget plan could cut Medicaid and Medicare health services. Here’s how

Published

44 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s federal budget plan for fiscal year 2021, which begins in October, includes close to $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid that analysts say could hurt access to health insurance and care for the millions of people covered by the safety-net program.Politicians have tried for years to tamp down Medicaid costs, though soon after he took office, Trump said he would not cut the program.Medicare — which covers seniors and the disabled — is a kind of third-rail to politicians wary of alienating a huge block of faithful voters. Trump has pledged to protect it too.“I’m not going to ... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image