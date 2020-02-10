Internet calls BS on Trump claim Pelosi was ‘mumbling’ behind him using simple logic

President Donald Trump held a quick New Hampshire rally Monday evening where he tried out his new attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), saying that she was “mumbling” behind him during the State of the Union Address.

As one person on Twitter noted, it is a difficult claim because Pelosi was on camera the whole time. Every move of her mouth was captured on camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

We could see Pelosi during the State of union never saw her mumbling. Trump sure that the voice he was hearing was not his own quilt speaking telling him to stop lying. We should all be concerned if he hearing voices — effy (@effy77601058) February 11, 2020

Another user said that it was Mike Pence responsible for the mumbling:

@kaitlancollins You reported than Trump thought Nancy Pelosi was mumbling behind him during his

STATE OFTHE UNION speech in the Congress.

That was in fact VP Pence. — Bonnie Wood (@wood_brwood333) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems to be just another way for Trump to distract Democrats away from their 2020 candidates.

Even Trump’s own supporters agreed it was just another attempt at trolling Democrats.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the responses from Twitter folks below:

ADVERTISEMENT

So mumbling is now among the offenses tRUmp fans will lock you up for? — johnny mac (@johnnymac2220) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Very much doubt Speaker Pelosi was mumbling and if she happened we know from the recounting of his Sondland telephone call that Trump likely couldn’t hear her anyway! — Nancy 🍑 (@BowmanNancy) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So trump now saying she was mumbling, really! Remember trump is just a whinny little bitch. Nancy is all over you trump now go to time out. pic.twitter.com/gorVBtknrS — Cecil Johnson (@opacj1) February 11, 2020

Who are these idiots?? They definitely don't want trump held accountable for his actual crimes. But they want Nancy Pelosi locked up for mumbling. Seriously, WTF is wrong with these people?? — Mindy Fischer Writer (@NastyMindy) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I believe the technical term is "he's losing it." – Trump Mentions State Of The Union At His New Hampshire Rally, Claims Nancy Pelosi Was "Mumbling Terribly" Behind Him https://t.co/yEA0Wm1E62 via @dc_tribune — Faith Alfred (@havefaith00_15) February 11, 2020

Sniffles gets distracted? — Gailen David (@gailendavid) February 11, 2020

Oh, the irony is rich. — Tardis_lass (@Heathfeath45) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It really is just cult rituals at this point. Same format, same lies, same inane chanting like baboons, same screaming at reporters, same racism and from most accounts mostly the same idiots who go place to place like they are following Dave Mathews or something — (((Feddi Up))) (@FeddiUp) February 11, 2020

Of course they canted ‘lock her up.’

Mentally challenged people can’t come up with anything new. Same old, same old, same OLD stuff. — Susan Chappelle (@SusanChappelle1) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course they canted ‘lock her up.’

Mentally challenged people can’t come up with anything new. Same old, same old, same OLD stuff. — Susan Chappelle (@SusanChappelle1) February 11, 2020

I truly wonder how these people will reflect back at this time in their lives. I know I sure as hell couldn’t live with myself knowing I chanted “lock her up” as a member of a cult of personality. — Chris (@c_tans03) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

get a Miracle Ear… — PoliticallyCorrect (@BlueStateWave) February 11, 2020

His issues with women is just plain dangerous. — Victoria Delaney PhD (@Vdelane1Delaney) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The man is not well and so are the people drinking all of the Kool Aid. — Loverules (@ejg_gratitude) February 11, 2020