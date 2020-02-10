Quantcast
Internet calls BS on Trump claim Pelosi was 'mumbling' behind him using simple logic

President Donald Trump held a quick New Hampshire rally Monday evening where he tried out his new attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), saying that she was “mumbling” behind him during the State of the Union Address.

As one person on Twitter noted, it is a difficult claim because Pelosi was on camera the whole time. Every move of her mouth was captured on camera.

Another user said that it was Mike Pence responsible for the mumbling:

It seems to be just another way for Trump to distract Democrats away from their 2020 candidates.

Even Trump’s own supporters agreed it was just another attempt at trolling Democrats.

You can see the responses from Twitter folks below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
