Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet remembers Rush Limbaugh saying Michael J. Fox was faking Parkinson’s Disease

Published

19 mins ago

on

Right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh was welcomed as a saint to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address Tuesday. He is suffering from advanced lung cancer and arrived to the address in a wheelchair. While he was able to walk down the stairs to his seat and stand, it was evident he wasn’t well.

While the honoring of Limbaugh was swift after the news broke that Limbaugh’s health was so bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the internet remembered Limbaugh differently. When Fox first came out about his diagnosis he appeared in videos where it was clear he had the tremors that are noticeable about the disease. Limbaugh responded to the promotion Fox was doing to help bring awareness to the disease.

“He’s either off his medication or acting,” said Limbaugh. “He’s an actor after all.”

He was then forced to apologize.

Fox spoke to Katie Couric on Oct. 27, 2006, where he responded to Limbaugh’s attacks.

You can see some of the comments and the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nancy Pelosi explains why she ripped up Trump’s speech after State of the Union address

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed why she tore up President Donald Trump's State of the Union address during his speech.

Politico reporter Melanie Zanona asked Pelosi about her reaction to Trump's speech.

"I tore it up," Pelosi replied.

"It was the courteous thing to do," she explained.

“It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative," she added. "It was such a dirty speech."

Continue Reading

Facebook

Internet remembers Rush Limbaugh saying Michael J. Fox was faking Parkinson’s Disease

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh was welcomed as a saint to President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address Tuesday. He is suffering from advanced lung cancer and arrived to the address in a wheelchair. While he was able to walk down the stairs to his seat and stand, it was evident he wasn't well.

While the honoring of Limbaugh was swift after the news broke that Limbaugh's health was so bad.

But the internet remembered Limbaugh differently. When Fox first came out about his diagnosis he appeared in videos where it was clear he had the tremors that are noticeable about the disease. Limbaugh responded to the promotion Fox was doing to help bring awareness to the disease.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi rips up Trump’s State of the Union speech with him standing right in front of her

Published

29 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seemed unimpressed by President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address on Tuesday.

After the speech was over, Pelosi tore up what appeared to be a copy of the speech with the president standing right in front of her.

The two leaders also declined to shake hands as Pelosi announced the president to the congress. Pelosi also omitted the words "high privilege and distinct honor," which are often used when referring to the president.

Watch the video below.

NANCY PELOSI! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 #SOTU pic.twitter.com/8uiX2sMkuf

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image