Internet remembers Rush Limbaugh saying Michael J. Fox was faking Parkinson’s Disease

Right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh was welcomed as a saint to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address Tuesday. He is suffering from advanced lung cancer and arrived to the address in a wheelchair. While he was able to walk down the stairs to his seat and stand, it was evident he wasn’t well.

While the honoring of Limbaugh was swift after the news broke that Limbaugh’s health was so bad.

But the internet remembered Limbaugh differently. When Fox first came out about his diagnosis he appeared in videos where it was clear he had the tremors that are noticeable about the disease. Limbaugh responded to the promotion Fox was doing to help bring awareness to the disease.

“He’s either off his medication or acting,” said Limbaugh. “He’s an actor after all.”

He was then forced to apologize.

Fox spoke to Katie Couric on Oct. 27, 2006, where he responded to Limbaugh’s attacks.

You can see some of the comments and the video below:

I remember when Rush Limbaugh,laughed & joked about Eric Garner not being able to breathe. Rush ridiculed & mocked Michael J. Fox, for having Parkinson’s and laughed about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s cancer. Maybe now Rush will feel and show empathy for others! At least I hope so! — san (@sanosbo1) February 4, 2020

Trump is now giving him the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM so here’s a Reminder Of The Time Rush Limbaugh Mocked Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's By Pretending To Shake Uncontrollably.pic.twitter.com/5J9BYpX4FH — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) February 5, 2020

Yep. And yet he pretended to be shocked/surprised. Even now, Limbaugh can't stop being dishonest. Also, this is a man who once accused Michael J Fox of faking his Parkinson's. He's truly vile. That the GOP loves him tells you everything you need to know about the far-right GOP. https://t.co/A7kN3w4vIM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 5, 2020

Just A Quick Reminder Of The Time Rush Limbaugh Mocked Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's By Pretending To Shake Uncontrollably. pic.twitter.com/dX3L0jtnUv — Austin (@austin63867) February 3, 2020

Oh, you must have missed his mocking of #MichaelJFox or others with illnesses. — Dana Adams (@DanaEA24) February 5, 2020

Rush Limbaugh made fun of Michael J Fox for having Parkinson’s, you traitorous #FakeChristian 🖕🏻 #Trumpocrite #BoycottSOTU https://t.co/KbkhXCdMeU — Tara Dublin ✡️🌊 (@taradublinrocks) February 5, 2020

How!?! How is it deserved let alone well deserved. It's no different then Hitler awarding Geobbles the IronCross. #Rush just carried on his hatemongering alot longer. He wished people sick and dead. He made fun of Michael J Fox for Parkinson's and said he was faking it! — Craig (@Craig5778) February 5, 2020

@FLOTUS “He is exaggerating the effects of the disease. He’s moving all around and shaking and it’s purely an act. … This is really shameless of Michael J. Fox. Either he didn’t take his medication or he’s acting.”—Rush Limbaugh #BeBest https://t.co/TyVkEoNVRW — Dan6erous (@6erous) February 5, 2020

