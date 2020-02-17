Internet retches at Stephen Miller’s wedding night: ‘When they have babies, will they keep them in cages?’

White House adviser Stephen Miller was married over the weekend. But instead of congratulations, the nuptials were roundly mocked on Twitter.

In a ceremony at one of President Donald Trump’s hotels on Sunday, Miller married Katie Waldman, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

The news was soon trending on Twitter, where users collectively retched at the idea of marrying Miller.

Read some of the tweets below.

Spectacular and very special wedding tonight with new bride and groom Stephen and Katie Miller! So much fun and still going with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ having fun and the band is going strong! pic.twitter.com/1LreZhe2pd — Reince Priebus (@Reince) February 17, 2020

Better question is why did someone marry Stephen Miller?? — morganfreeman2020 (@BeertjesMom) February 17, 2020

Stephen Miller found someone willing to marry him.

OK, the rest of you have officially found hope. Because literally anyone can find a spouse. Even a racist goblin shitstain who sold his soul to Satan. — Silber Dornig: CPA and Necromancer (@DornigSilber) February 17, 2020

Mrs. Stephen Miller Who in their right mind? https://t.co/sNSvKdV3sY — (@mleipold5) February 17, 2020

#StephenMiller is a white nationalist. Did he research his wife's family tree? Katie Waldman might claim to be "white", but she's obviously a woman of color. She might even have a black ancestor on her family tree. Just sayin'.‍♀️ #StephenMillerWedding pic.twitter.com/mcpFjANo5J — ShejeHi ♍ (@ShiJeHiggs) February 17, 2020

Stephen miller grooms men be like pic.twitter.com/mqzzpzkbLq — Steve J (@SteveO072) February 17, 2020

Yuck! Only a sick and desperate woman would marry Stephen Miller https://t.co/QjEfvJXPbM — GRITS1951 (@GRITS19511) February 17, 2020

I check the wedding gift registry and it turns out they want hundreds of white sheets. I guess Stephen Miller can never have too many of those. — Silber Dornig: CPA and Necromancer (@DornigSilber) February 17, 2020

Stephen Miller is a racist..Anybody that marries him is a racist..Anybody that celebrates a wedding with a racist is a racist…Bottom damn line. https://t.co/wkBzF5D5r6 — Sailor Michael (@Megawatts55) February 17, 2020

The most dangerous people are the people who tolerate, placate, and enable other dangerous people like #Trump & #StephenMiller. #DumpTrump You can’t blame a raccoon for trying to get in your garbage. It’s the raccoon’s nature. But leave the lid off the can & it’s your fault. https://t.co/c59UTFrO9x — Dancing On A Landmine (@landminedancing) February 17, 2020

White supremacist Stephen Millar, Trump advisor, got married on tax payer dime by having the marriage at a Trump Property. Far right white supremacist Stephen Miller. https://t.co/hDWqocMbVB — kevin russell (@kevinrns) February 17, 2020

Trump attended Katie Waldman and Stephen Miller’s wedding at Trump Hotel yesterday. I guess she has a thing for balding, mid-thirties, white supremacists that rip children from their parents. But as long as she’s happy right? #StephenMillerWeddinghttps://t.co/5cQ0ppYKuu — Mad World (@MadddWWWorld) February 17, 2020

I can’t believe anyone would actually marry Stephen Miller. — Evey Strong (@Evey3007) February 17, 2020

@realDonaldTrump @SenateGOP

Stephen Miller's bride Attended the University of Fl-she became embroiled in a scandal involving the destruction of 100's of copies of the school's newspaper after it endorsed an opposing student government candidate. She fits right in-another snake. — Christy (@10christy10) February 17, 2020

When #StephenMiller and his wife have a baby, will they keep it in a cage or a crib? #StephenMillerWedding — marc murdock (@marcmurd) February 17, 2020

Immigrant kids murderers! Stephen Miller will definitely burn in hell! A nazi skin head in our White House with innocent kids’ blood on his filthy hands! https://t.co/U9Q2j8JnZT — U-Michigan Fan (@uche798) February 17, 2020

To his credit, he used a question mark, and anyone who’d marry Stephen Miller is probably capable of some pretty awful things. — DVZ (@DownesVanZandt) February 17, 2020

Shocked that Stephen Miller married someone darker than himself. #StephenMillerWedding — Crosby is back (@NoSidNoProblem) February 17, 2020

The thought of sex with Stephen Miller has literally made me vomit. — God.Rocks (@GodRocks15) February 17, 2020

Katie Waldman, Stephen Miller's new bride, seems to have a pre-political history of detesting immigrants. She's a die-hard MAGAt, who has much in common w/white nationalist Stephen, though her ethnicity is listed as "multiracial." https://t.co/P17Wv9wwqP https://t.co/DJhehxm7pM — Tawanda Nozama (@TawandaNozama) February 17, 2020

Who the hell would have married Stephen Miller, oh right someone as equally racist and cruel as himself — Sue vandermeer (@svharry59) February 17, 2020

Somebody was willing to marrry Stephen Miller?? pic.twitter.com/QsJYFfdt28 — ExGOP Rachel (@ExgopRachel) February 17, 2020

I used to believe that everyone deserved love until I saw that Stephen Miller got married. — Joe Garden (@joegarden) February 17, 2020

If you look up "Double Bagger" in the dictionary, you'll see Stephen Miller's picture. — Lolo (@LJLhunter) February 17, 2020

Am generally onboard with women with being recognized as the smarter, more capable, less volatile gender. BUT One of you married Stephen Miller. Not one of us. Madly, truly, deeply: Wtf — Matt Gallagher (@MattGallagher0) February 17, 2020

I just wonder who Stephen Miller married? A Nazi? Marriage made in heaven. — Johnson254 (@johnson_254) February 17, 2020

The Stephen Miller wedding shows there is a lid for every opening to the gaping maw of hell. — Fiona Taylor (@fionaleslie) February 17, 2020

Stephen Miller is a white nationalist who has helped Trump concoct and execute violent racist and xenophobic policies. The New York Times just ran an announcement of Miller's wedding as though he's an esteemed statesman. This is how the mainstream media supports fascism. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) February 17, 2020

Stephen Miller in the news today just reminds me to be really fucking angry that there's an avowed white nationalist in the White House influencing cruel policies and it's just a thing that is allowed to continue on. — Tony Just Tony (@LeftoverCruz) February 17, 2020

Anyone on Twitter want to go in on a chain link cage for Stephen Miller and wife's first child ? — The TAO OF NOW (@InTheNoosphere) February 17, 2020