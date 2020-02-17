Quantcast
Connect with us

Internet retches at Stephen Miller’s wedding night: ‘When they have babies, will they keep them in cages?’

Published

2 hours ago

on

White House adviser Stephen Miller was married over the weekend. But instead of congratulations, the nuptials were roundly mocked on Twitter.

In a ceremony at one of President Donald Trump’s hotels on Sunday, Miller married Katie Waldman, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence.

The news was soon trending on Twitter, where users collectively retched at the idea of marrying Miller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read some of the tweets below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOPer Tom Cotton slammed for pushing China virus conspiracy: ‘One step removed from anti-vaxxer rubbish’

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin expressed disgust with Ivy League-educated Republican lawmakers who have descended into anti-intellectual "know-nothingism" in an effort to parrot whatever the GOP is trying to sell to their most rabid supporters.

Following up on comments made by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Fox News where he implied that the coronavirus was concocted by Chinese scientists at the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, which has been strongly disputed by health experts ("In response to Cotton’s remarks, as well as in previous interviews with The Washington Post, numerous experts dismissed the possibility the coronavirus may be man-made"), the columnist got right to the point.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Furious Franklin Graham blasts UK: I’m not Homophobic I just ‘preach the truth of the Gospel’ to save gays from Hell

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

Anti-LGBTQ activist Franklin Graham says he’s not homophobic, but he is calling LGBTQ activists “truthophobic” and “free-speech-ophobic.” Graham  is once again blasting activists in the UK who have succeeded in getting venues in eight cities to ban him from spreading his hate speech.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rob Reiner’s President’s Day message: Vote out the ‘narcissistic pathologically lying misogynistic racist’ in the White House

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

In a Twitter rant this President's Day, actor, director, comedian, and vocal Trump critic, Rob Reiner, urged his followers to "elect a POTUS who is not a Malignantly Narcissistic Pathologically Lying Misogynistic Racist."

"On this President’s Day let US vow that this Nov. we will elect a POTUS who is not a Malignantly Narcissistic Pathologically Lying Misogynistic Racist," Reiner wrote. "One who believes in The Rule of Law, respects The Constitution, and doesn’t grab women by the p*ssy."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image