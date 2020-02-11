Internet shocked by ‘hideous’ resurfaced video of Mike Bloomberg

On Tuesday, a video from 2013 resurfaced showing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg defending “stop and frisk” — the policy of New York City police subjecting passersby to random searches that disproportionately targeted people of color, most of whom had done nothing wrong:

Mike Bloomberg defending Stop-and-Frisk in 2013: “I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.” pic.twitter.com/KpdKgUALsL — drop out bloomberg (@upmtn) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg has since acknowledged he was wrong to support this policy, which began before him but peaked under his tenure in office. But the reemergence of the clip prompted visceral reactions from commenters on social media, who have turned up the scrutiny on Bloomberg now that he is rising in polls and, by at least some estimates, is the second choice of Black voters:

[citation needed]

Isn't this guy supposed to be from an educated background? Doesn't he run an information brokering firm?

Where's the data to support this? — MetropolitAlien (@MetropolitanAl1) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

terrible then & looks even worse now Tons of ppl told him stop & frisk didn’t work – used 2 intimidate & harass POC, mostly young men. Bloomberg didn’t listen & only apologized at start of this campaign, bulldozed his way 3rd term as mayor, refused 2 settle Central Park 5 lawsuit — A. W. Holotte (@uott2doit) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Was Mike shroomin that day? — Nero the Fiddler (@alanlbritt) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Every police department in the nation says it would never racially profile – he’s advocating exactly that – he believes that for the greater good lawful minorities should be subjected to greater police scrutiny, bodily frisking and the use (abuse) of state power. Hideous! — William Haney (@VenturaDefender) February 11, 2020

This genius mega billionaire who wants to be the overlord of the entire planet and thinks he has solutions to all the world’s problems, can’t even pronounce the word “dis-pro-por-tion-ate” correctly! 😒 — Tom Perez Stealing Democracy (@Bidensblondlegs) February 11, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Stop and friskberg — Mr. Green 🌍🌹 (@deepgreenphilly) February 11, 2020

Wtf is wrong with this guy? I think he avoided the debate because they wouldn't allow him to use the box to look taller — Trevor King (@Trillest07) February 11, 2020