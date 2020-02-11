Internet shocked by ‘hideous’ resurfaced video of Mike Bloomberg

Quantcast
On Tuesday, a video from 2013 resurfaced showing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg defending “stop and frisk” — the policy of New York City police subjecting passersby to random searches that disproportionately targeted people of color, most of whom had done nothing wrong:

Bloomberg has since acknowledged he was wrong to support this policy, which began before him but peaked under his tenure in office. But the reemergence of the clip prompted visceral reactions from commenters on social media, who have turned up the scrutiny on Bloomberg now that he is rising in polls and, by at least some estimates, is the second choice of Black voters:

