Internet shocked by ‘hideous’ resurfaced video of Mike Bloomberg
On Tuesday, a video from 2013 resurfaced showing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg defending “stop and frisk” — the policy of New York City police subjecting passersby to random searches that disproportionately targeted people of color, most of whom had done nothing wrong:
Mike Bloomberg defending Stop-and-Frisk in 2013: “I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.” pic.twitter.com/KpdKgUALsL
— drop out bloomberg (@upmtn) February 11, 2020
Bloomberg has since acknowledged he was wrong to support this policy, which began before him but peaked under his tenure in office. But the reemergence of the clip prompted visceral reactions from commenters on social media, who have turned up the scrutiny on Bloomberg now that he is rising in polls and, by at least some estimates, is the second choice of Black voters:
[citation needed]
Isn't this guy supposed to be from an educated background? Doesn't he run an information brokering firm?
Where's the data to support this?
— MetropolitAlien (@MetropolitanAl1) February 11, 2020
The truth that is inconvenient.#TeamBloomberg #TheDemographic
— mdpolicy (@mdpolicy1) February 11, 2020
terrible then & looks even worse now Tons of ppl told him stop & frisk didn’t work – used 2 intimidate & harass POC, mostly young men. Bloomberg didn’t listen & only apologized at start of this campaign, bulldozed his way 3rd term as mayor, refused 2 settle Central Park 5 lawsuit
— A. W. Holotte (@uott2doit) February 11, 2020
Was Mike shroomin that day?
— Nero the Fiddler (@alanlbritt) February 11, 2020
Every police department in the nation says it would never racially profile – he’s advocating exactly that – he believes that for the greater good lawful minorities should be subjected to greater police scrutiny, bodily frisking and the use (abuse) of state power. Hideous!
— William Haney (@VenturaDefender) February 11, 2020
This genius mega billionaire who wants to be the overlord of the entire planet and thinks he has solutions to all the world’s problems, can’t even pronounce the word “dis-pro-por-tion-ate” correctly! 😒
— Tom Perez Stealing Democracy (@Bidensblondlegs) February 11, 2020
Stop and friskberg
— Mr. Green 🌍🌹 (@deepgreenphilly) February 11, 2020
Wtf is wrong with this guy? I think he avoided the debate because they wouldn't allow him to use the box to look taller
— Trevor King (@Trillest07) February 11, 2020
CNN’s Bakari Sellers burns down fellow panelist’s claim Obama’s legacy is on trial in New Hampshire
During a panel discussion on CNN's "New Day," regular contributor Bakari Sellers laughed and then schooled guest political analyst Krystal Ball's contention that the legacy of former President Barack Obama is on the line in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.
Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Ball, who hosts a program for The Hill, claimed that a repudiation of former Vice President Joe Biden by voters on Tuesday is -- by extension -- a referendum on the Obama presidency.
Following a clip of the former president warning against a "circular firing squad," among Democratic contenders, Ball addressed Biden's struggles with voters in New Hampshire according to the polls.
Officials destroy Native American burial grounds so that Trump can keep 2016 campaign promise: report
Construction crews building President Trump's border wall in southern Arizona are blasting apart a mountain on a protected national monument that includes areas sacred to Native American groups.
Crews began blasting sites at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, which was designated as a UNESCO International Biosphere Reserve in 1976, "in preparation for new border wall system construction," U.S. Customs and Border Protection told The Intercept in a statement.
Primary day in New Hampshire: Whatever happens, this isn’t over
After spending nearly six days on the ground in New Hampshire, tootling around from one campaign event to another through the snowy landscapes that so inspired Robert Frost, I can come away with only one prediction: This ain't over, kids. The leading contenders for the Democratic nomination — Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, and hell, let's throw in former Vice President Joe Biden — continue to show robust support and are likely to split up the primary vote Tuesday just as they did the Iowa caucuses earlier this month.