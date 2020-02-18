Internet smacks down Trump aide after he refers to California as an ‘occupied territory’

On Tuesday, senior White House aide Joe Grogan took a swipe at the state of California as he and the President landed in Los Angeles to be briefed on preparations for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Just landed in California. POTUS power swing through occupied territory. ⁦ https://t.co/3juICy6NHN — Joe Grogan (@joegrogan45) February 19, 2020

Commenters on social media were outraged at the unprompted attack on America’s most populous state.

What a disgusting thing to say about any state. — Mikah O'Mara (@MikahMiriam) February 19, 2020

My God, you people are hateful. — Karen 🇺🇸🧶❤🐑🐄🍒🚜🌽🌊 (@karenknitssocks) February 19, 2020

"Occupied"? Uh, Joe, whether we like it or not, Trump is supposed to be the president of the whole country. — Louise Marley (@SingerLouise) February 19, 2020

Occupied by… Americans? Americans that pay you. Have several seats, you soggy walnut. — Kristen (@kristenresists) February 19, 2020

The only people "occupying" California are the same people occupying Texas, Florida, and Alabama. If you don't like them, decline 15% of your income, since they contribute that or more. #BeBetter — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) February 19, 2020

Gonna glide by the "occupied" schtick and remind you SoCal was well represented by GOP until 2018 and your crew is mostly responsible for that wipe out. — Adam Swinson (@AdamSwinson) February 19, 2020

Nice to know you think Americans are the enemy. — Kait (@qirenni) February 19, 2020

so if that’s “occupied territory,” does that mean that I, as a non-Trump supporter living in Florida, am an “enemy combatant?” — Erin Altman (@AltmanErin) February 19, 2020

"Tweets may be archived". Way to represent the United States of America and the historical record. Trump's fine people pic.twitter.com/plAaPimFDw — Melissa Gill (@MelissaGill999) February 19, 2020