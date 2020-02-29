Internet stunned by breathless and exhausted-looking Trump press briefing: ‘Has he been tested for Covid-19?’

President Donald Trump sought to reassure the nation after the COVID-19 coronavirus claimed the life of an American on Saturday.

The president and Vice President Mike Pence joined their coronavirus task force to brief the nation.

But Twitter was focused on how Trump himself looked out of breath walking to the lectern.

A somnambulant Trump is beginning his second coronavirus news conference of the week by rambling about ISIS pic.twitter.com/VH6tjFPLhr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 29, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Trump out of breath …HAS HE BEEN TESTED FOR COVID-19????????? — Becky Blair 🌊🌊🌊 (@beckoh) February 29, 2020

Trump sounds sedated, he is breathing hard, slurring and talking about Afghanistan and the military. I thought this was supposed to be about Coronavirus. What the hell is happening. — Sassy_Tiff ⚖️ (@tify330) February 29, 2020

Is he on drugs because he sounds drugged. https://t.co/IaGPKeFDRy — Teri Carter (@teri_atthepaper) February 29, 2020

Trump’s out of breath just walking to the podium — Laura Eva (@NerdyLaura) February 29, 2020

Trump sounds drunk.. breathless. Slurring …SOB…rambling at podium about Endless War….what the fuck is this ? #TrumpIsAnIdiot this was supposed to be a presser on health issues….#UNFIT ..1:53PM.. — enigma4ever 🌹🆘 🌊 🕊️🍑 (@watergatesummer) February 29, 2020

Why is Trump out so of breath? — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) February 29, 2020

Trump's talking at a presser right now, he seems wasted again.

He's breathless and babbling. — Mona (@Monaheart1229) February 29, 2020

trump sounds short of breath and he just started. — Doreen 🌊❄️☮️ (@reenie62) February 29, 2020

Sniff, sniff. Man, trump sounds terrible and is gasping for breath. — Hiking2Colorado (@hiking2colorado) February 29, 2020

trump sounds like he’s having trouble breathing. — LL (@LucyLyrical) February 29, 2020