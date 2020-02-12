Iowa Democratic Party chair resigns after caucus disaster
Bloomberg News reported Wednesday evening that Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price has resigned.
The Iowa Caucus was generally regarded as a complete disaster after an app that was supposed to be used to report the caucus tally didn’t work.
It was believed to be a coding error, not a nefarious breach in the technology, but it contributed to further questions about the safety of elections.
The story is still developing…
