Iowa Democratic Party chair resigns after caucus disaster

Published

1 min ago

on

Bloomberg News reported Wednesday evening that Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price has resigned.

The Iowa Caucus was generally regarded as a complete disaster after an app that was supposed to be used to report the caucus tally didn’t work.

It was believed to be a coding error, not a nefarious breach in the technology, but it contributed to further questions about the safety of elections.

The story is still developing…


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
