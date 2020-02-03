Quantcast
Iowa Democratic Party reveals reason for lack of caucus results: ‘We have experienced a delay’

February 3, 2020

The Iowa Democratic Party put out a statement late Monday evening explaining why caucus results have yet to be released.

“The integrity of the results is paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the Iowa Democratic Party is reporting out three data sets for the first time,” the party explained in a statement.

“What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016,” they added.

That would mean that turnout is not expected to break the record set in 2008.

Results of the Iowa Caucus at 10 p.m. central time (screengrab)


