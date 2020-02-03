Iowa Democratic Party reveals reason for lack of caucus results: ‘We have experienced a delay’

The Iowa Democratic Party put out a statement late Monday evening explaining why caucus results have yet to be released.

“The integrity of the results is paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the Iowa Democratic Party is reporting out three data sets for the first time,” the party explained in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016,” they added.

That would mean that turnout is not expected to break the record set in 2008.

A new statement from the Iowa Democratic Party: "This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound…" pic.twitter.com/TA36uyRD85 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) February 4, 2020

New statement from the IDP per @MauraBarrettNBC: pic.twitter.com/mdWq59Ipl2 — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) February 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everyone's having trouble calling in the results" — Des Moines County Co-Chairman Tom Courtney. And he's going to wait until morning to call them in now because he still can't get through to the state party. — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) February 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

PEAK IOWA CAUCUSES 2020 Correction – Precinct chair is on hold for 90 minutes. He finally gets someone to answer while he's on live with CNN, and then the Dem Party hangs up on him. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

County party chairs are angry. They are telling NPR the new app didn't work… they waited a long time to report over the phone… several tell us they gave up and will try in AM.@MilesParks reported on this all a few weeks ago:https://t.co/VPK8OZwqVC — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) February 4, 2020

Statement from the Iowa Democratic Party. Learn more: https://t.co/bjft7am0Oj pic.twitter.com/nAHuB6PVA4 — 11th Hour (@11thHour) February 4, 2020