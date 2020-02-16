Quantcast
Connect with us

Israel strikes Gaza, cancels easing of restrictions

Published

1 min ago

on

The Israeli air force attacked Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in retaliation to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, a military statement said.

The exchange of fire between both sides has escalated since last month after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan, angrily rejected by the Palestinians as a capitulation to Israeli objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fighter planes and helicopters have targeted positions of the terrorist organisation Hamas in central Gaza Strip,” including a military post, said the Israeli military, which earlier reported two projectiles had been fired into the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip.

Following the rocket fire, Israel announced it would cancel a slight easing of the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

“The extension of the fishing zone, the restoration of 500 commercial permits and the delivery of cement have been cancelled,” because of the rocket fire, COGAT, the Israel defence ministry unit that oversees civilian activities in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008 but over the past year, the Islamists had gradually shaped an informal truce with Israel, under which the Jewish state has eased its crippling blockade of Gaza.

Israel justifies the blockade by the need to contain the Islamist movement Hamas — designated a terrorist organisation by much of the West — which has controlled the enclave since 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics say it is collective punishment of two million people and feeds extremism.

Palestinians in Gaza have launched rockets, mortar shells and balloons rigged with explosives at southern Israel on a near-daily basis since Trump’s plan was unveiled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New China virus cases drop for third day as toll passes 1,600

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

The number of new cases from China's coronavirus epidemic dropped for a third consecutive day on Sunday, as the World Health Organisation chief warned it was "impossible" to predict how the outbreak would develop.

Global concern remains high about the spread of the virus, which first emerged in China's central Hubei province in December, with the first death outside Asia reported in France this weekend.

The death toll jumped to 1,665 in mainland China on Sunday after 142 more people died from the virus. More than 68,000 people have now been infected -- but the number of new cases of the COVID-19 strain continued to decline.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Snake orgy prompts partial closure of Florida city park

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

A city in Florida closed off part of a park after residents spotted dozens of snakes which had apparently gathered for their annual coupling.

"It appears they have congregated for mating," the City of Lakeland Parks and Recreation Department said on Facebook with a photo of one of the serpents seen in the park by Lake Hollingsworth, southwest of Orlando.

Officials on Thursday sealed off an area where the amorous reptiles had gathered for their pre-Valentine's Day tryst with caution tape.

"This is for the protection of the public and the snakes," the department said.

"They are non-venomous and generally not aggressive as long as people do not disturb them. Once the mating is over they should go their separate ways."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Huge turnout reported during first day of early voting in the Nevada Caucuses

Published

8 hours ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Voters in the third state os the Democratic National Committee's 2020 nomination process began participating on Saturday.

For the first time, early voting is allowed in the Nevada Caucuses. Voters will be able to partipate in the caucuses by ranking voters during the early voting process.

"We are very excited to share that as of 5:00 p.m., we had more than 11,800 Nevada Democrats participate in the first day of our historic four-day early vote period!" the Nevada Democratic Party posted on Twitter, adding the hashtag #FirstInTheWest.

That number represents 14% of the total number of caucus-goes in 2016.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image