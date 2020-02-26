‘It is quite startling’: 4 photos from space show Australia before and after the recent rain
Warragamba Dam, SydneyStuart Khan, water systems researcher and professor of civil and environmental engineering.This map from Digital Earth Australiashows a significant increase in water stored in Lake Burragorang. Lake Burragorang is the name of water body maintained behind the Warragamba Dam wall and the images show mainly the southern source to the lake, which is the Wollondilly River. A short section of the Coxs River source is also visible at the top of the images.The Warragamba catchment received around 240mm of rain during the second week of February, which produced around 1,000 giga-l…
Trial opens for US students over Italy police death
Two US students appeared in an Italian court on Wednesday on the first day of their trial over the fatal stabbing last year of a policeman during a botched drugs bust.
Finnegan Lee Elder and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth are charged with killing newlywed Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, who was stabbed 11 times last July.
The Californians, who had been on holiday in Rome and were teenagers at the time, face life sentences if convicted.
In Italy, the slaying aroused an outpouring of public sympathy for Cerciello, who had just returned from his honeymoon when he was killed. Huge crowds attended his funeral -- which was broadcast live on television -- where he was hailed as a hero.
Scramble to contain coronavirus as infections spread in Europe
Governments worldwide were scrambling to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus Wednesday after fresh infections emerged linked to European hotspot Italy amid dire warnings that countries are not ready to contain the outbreak.
Giving most concern on that score in the Middle East, Iran emerged as a major hotspot, with 44 further infections reported across the country in the past 24 hours.
In another crucial hotspot, South Korea, the COVID-19 epidemic appeared to pick up speed, with the most infections -- more than 280 -- recorded in a day.
Harry back in UK as exit from royal life looms
Prince Harry was back in Britain on Wednesday for the first of a final round of public appearances before he and his wife Meghan step back from their royal duties.
The Duke of Sussex, who has moved his family to Canada, was pictured arriving in Edinburgh late Tuesday ahead of a meeting of businesses involved in his sustainable tourism project.
On Friday, he will be in London to meet US rock singer Jon Bon Jovi, who is recording a special song for the prince's Invictus Game Foundation for military veterans.
He and Meghan will then join Queen Elizabeth II on March 9 for a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, which is expected to be their last official appearance as working royals.