It’s not just revenge: Columnist says an ‘alarming’ aspect of Trump’s purge is being ignored

President Trump is currently enacting a purge of his administration, a purge that many see as retribution against those who’ve crossed him or who’ve failed to adequately support him in public. But according to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, Trump isn’t just getting revenge, he’s shoring up his ability to corrupt the rule of law.

Trump’s purge is “forward looking,” Sargent writes, because it “clears the way for more such corruption of the rule of law and sends a message to others about what awaits them if they stand in the way of this as it continues to devolve.”

According to Sargent, the mainstream press gets one thing wrong about him — that he actually thinks there’s a “deep state cabal” that’s aligned against him. “But this is a fundamental error,” Sargent writes. “Trump is raging at officials who constitute an obstacle to his own active, ongoing corruption of the rule of law. And it’s working: The Justice Department actually is carrying out his corrupt bidding in many ways.”

“The purges are not just revenge,” he concludes. “They are designed to remove people who defend the rule of law against Trump’s very deliberate corruption and degradation of it.”

