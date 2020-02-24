Quantcast
Connect with us

It’s not just revenge: Columnist says an ‘alarming’ aspect of Trump’s purge is being ignored

Published

31 mins ago

on

President Trump is currently enacting a purge of his administration, a purge that many see as retribution against those who’ve crossed him or who’ve failed to adequately support him in public. But according to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, Trump isn’t just getting revenge, he’s shoring up his ability to corrupt the rule of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s purge is “forward looking,” Sargent writes, because it “clears the way for more such corruption of the rule of law and sends a message to others about what awaits them if they stand in the way of this as it continues to devolve.”

According to Sargent, the mainstream press gets one thing wrong about him — that he actually thinks there’s a “deep state cabal” that’s aligned against him. “But this is a fundamental error,” Sargent writes. “Trump is raging at officials who constitute an obstacle to his own active, ongoing corruption of the rule of law. And it’s working: The Justice Department actually is carrying out his corrupt bidding in many ways.”

“The purges are not just revenge,” he concludes. “They are designed to remove people who defend the rule of law against Trump’s very deliberate corruption and degradation of it.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

It’s not just revenge: Columnist says an ‘alarming’ aspect of Trump’s purge is being ignored

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

President Trump is currently enacting a purge of his administration, a purge that many see as retribution against those who've crossed him or who've failed to adequately support him in public. But according to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, Trump isn't just getting revenge, he's shoring up his ability to corrupt the rule of law.

Trump's purge is "forward looking," Sargent writes, because it "clears the way for more such corruption of the rule of law and sends a message to others about what awaits them if they stand in the way of this as it continues to devolve."

According to Sargent, the mainstream press gets one thing wrong about him -- that he actually thinks there's a "deep state cabal" that's aligned against him. "But this is a fundamental error," Sargent writes. "Trump is raging at officials who constitute an obstacle to his own active, ongoing corruption of the rule of law. And it’s working: The Justice Department actually is carrying out his corrupt bidding in many ways."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘JUSTICE’: Celebration erupts as Harvey Weinstein heads to jail — and more charges await in California

Published

41 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is headed to jail after being found guilty for two felony counts in New York.

While Weinstein still faces charges in California, he'll begin his sentence immediately. New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. named the survivors at the press conference and said that they made history.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rattled law professor says Bill Barr is ‘far worse’ than he predicted after testifying at his Senate confirmation hearing

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

In a column for Just Security, a constitutional law professor at the Georgia State University College of Law who urged U.S. senators to reject the nomination of now-Attorney General Bill Barr admits he understated the case against the lawyer who has been far worse in his job than even he had expected.

Co-author of Separation of Powers Law: Cases and Materials," Neil Kinkopf began by recalling his testimony before the GOP-majority Senate Judiciary Committee where he testified, "Public confidence in the rule of law depends on there being an Attorney General who will not allow the President to do whatever he wants with the Justice Department. William Barr’s views of presidential power are so radically mistaken that he is simply the wrong man, at the wrong time to be Attorney General of the United States."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image