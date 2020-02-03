Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s sickening!’ 2016 Trump voter turns on the president after his wife gets deported to Mexico

Published

13 mins ago

on

A man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 now says he would never back the president a second time after his own wife got deported to Mexico.

In an interview with The Nation, Georgia resident Jason Rochester said that he voted for Trump in 2016 thinking that he’d only deport undocumented immigrants who committed violent crimes, and not people like his wife, a woman named Cecilia Gonzalez who crossed into the United States from Mexico when she was 19 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had to go with the fact that my wife would be fine because she was not a bad person,” he explained. “I was wrong.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would subsequently deport Gonzalez in early 2018, leaving Rochster to care for their young son, who at the time was just four years old.

Rochseter now says that he will not vote for the president this year, even though so far he doesn’t see a Democrat whom he could support. In addition to deploring the treatment of his own wife, Rochseter also says he’s disgusted by Trump’s policy of separating migrant families at the border.

“They’re children,” he said. “It’s sickening that our country has stooped to this level.”

Read the whole interview here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You are a joke’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames with his latest excuse for Trump acquittal

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) offered a new excuse for his apparently certain vote to acquit President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial.

The Florida Republican has already said he would not vote to remove the president because he feared it would "inflict extraordinary and potentially irreparable damage to our already divided nation," and Rubio trotted out another explanation ahead of closing statements.

"If House votes to impeach, the Senate decides not just guilt or innocence, but also whether removal is in the nations best interest," Rubio tweeted. "EVEN IF (not EVEN THOUGH) Article I could be proven, removal would not serve the nations best interest; Article II is a joke."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It’s sickening!’ 2016 Trump voter turns on the president after his wife gets deported to Mexico

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

A man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 now says he would never back the president a second time after his own wife got deported to Mexico.

In an interview with The Nation, Georgia resident Jason Rochester said that he voted for Trump in 2016 thinking that he'd only deport undocumented immigrants who committed violent crimes, and not people like his wife, a woman named Cecilia Gonzalez who crossed into the United States from Mexico when she was 19 years old.

“I had to go with the fact that my wife would be fine because she was not a bad person,” he explained. “I was wrong.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How a white nationalist wormed his way into the heart of the conservative movement and ‘escaped without a scratch’

Published

42 mins ago

on

February 3, 2020

By

Right Wing Watch has published a blockbuster expose of a white nationalist who managed to score a gig at the Leadership Institute, a right-wing organization whose alumni include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Vice President Mike Pence, and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

The white nationalist in question, reports Right Wing Watch, is a man named Michael J. Thompson who worked for years at the Leadership Institute before transitioning to working for right-wing conspiracy website WorldNetDaily.

Continue Reading
 
 