James Clyburn endorses Joe Biden as Bernie Sanders surges in South Carolina

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The endorsement happened at an event on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s Democratic primary in South Carolina. The news was first reported by April Ryan. The Post and Courier confirmed the report.

The boost to Biden’s campaign comes as polls show that he has a slight lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Breaking: Sources very close to @WhipClyburn contend the South Carolina Congressman will endorse @JoeBiden for president at 9:15 am this morning. @JoeBiden is number one with the black vote in that state. However, Blacks 35 and under are supporting @BernieSanders for president. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) February 26, 2020

Spotted in a hold room at Clyburn endorsement announcement event: Joe Biden. — Rick Klein (@rickklein) February 26, 2020

I know Joe Biden. I know his character, his heart, and his record. Joe Biden has stood for the hard-working people of South Carolina. We know Joe. But more importantly, he know us. In South Carolina, we choose presidents. I’m calling on you to stand with @JoeBiden. — Jim Clyburn SC-06 (@ClyburnSC06) February 26, 2020