James Clyburn endorses Joe Biden as Bernie Sanders surges in South Carolina

Published

1 min ago

on

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The endorsement happened at an event on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s Democratic primary in South Carolina. The news was first reported by April Ryan. The Post and Courier confirmed the report.

The boost to Biden’s campaign comes as polls show that he has a slight lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders.

‘Are you kidding me?!?’ Obama’s former political strategist erupts at Trump’s crazed coronavirus meltdown

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's frantic attempts to calm global markets by insisting that the coronavirus poses no danger to the economy drew the ire of former Obama political strategist David Axelrod.

On Wednesday morning, the president angrily blamed the media for trying to make the coronavirus outbreak "look as bad as possible" while then insisting that "USA is in great shape!"

"Are you kidding me?!?" Axelrod wrote in response. "At a time when HIS OWN public health experts just warned of the likelihood of a significant outbreak here, he Tweets THIS?"

Trump announces news conference tonight on coronavirus crisis

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

US President Donald Trump announced a news conference from the White House on the coronavirus epidemic Wednesday, with experts warning they expect it to spread in the United States.

"I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M." Trump tweeted, adding that officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would attend.

Officials have urged Americans to develop plans to avoid mass gatherings amid dire warnings that countries are not ready to contain an outbreak that has infected 80,000 people, mostly in China.

Critics, including lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, have expressed growing alarm over the Trump administration's response to the crisis.

