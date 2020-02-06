Jared Kushner blames Palestinian leader for escalating violence resulting from his ‘peace’ plan
President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner blamed Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Thursday for a spike in violence in Israel following the unveiling of a new US Middle East peace plan.
Kushner, architect of the controversial proposal that has been rejected by the Palestinians, said Abbas “does have a responsiblity” for the escalation in unrest after the unveiling on January 28.
“He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan,” Kushner told reporters after briefing UN Security Council members behind closed doors in New York.
“He rejected the plan before he even saw it, Kushner continued.
“I think that he was surprised with how good the plan was for the Palestinian people but he locked himself into a position before it came out and I don’t know why he did that,” he added.
A car-ramming targeting Israeli troops in Jerusalem wounded 14 people Thursday, while two Palestinians were shot dead in clashes in the occupied West Bank.
A third person was killed by Israeli officers inside the Old City in east Jerusalem after firing on police, Israeli officials said.
A spokesman for Abbas blamed Trump’s peace proposal for the unrest.
“There is a long history of the Palestinian leadership paying the families of terrorists, inciting intifadas when they don’t get their way,” said Kushner.
“I just think the international community has grown very tired of that behavior,” he added.
Kushner described the two-hour-long talks with the Council’s 14 other members as “very constructive.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Miami Democrats file bar complaint against Matt Gaetz for his classified facility raid
On Thursday, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party filed a complaint with the Florida State Bar against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), citing the October incident in which he and several of his fellow GOP lawmakers stormed a highly classified information facility during an impeachment proceeding.
"[We have] taken action to hold one of President Trump's top defenders accountable for violating legal ethics by risking America's national security to "grandstand" in Congress which entailed breaking into a secure, compartmented information facility, then ordering pizza," stated the Miami-Dade Democratic Party in a press release.
Breaking Banner
‘No kidding’: Fox News slammed after bombshell report they knew they were booking liars on air
Following a report from The Daily Beast that a researcher at Fox News circulated an internal document warning against booking several purveyors of "disinformation" including President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani, reporter John Solomon, and married right-wing legal team Joseph DiGenova and Victoria Toensing, commenters on social media exploded.
Many took to Twitter to point out that the document proves Fox News knew the people they were booking on their programs were liars — and did it anyway:
Breaking Banner
Trump’s bizarre claim about nuclear waste in Nevada fact-checked by renowned local reporter
President Donald Trump had a strange meandering thought about Nevada's nuclear waste problem.
"Nevada, I hear you on Yucca Mountain and my Administration will RESPECT you!" Trump tweeted. "Congress and previous Administrations have long failed to find lasting solutions – my Administration is committed to exploring innovative approaches – I’m confident we can get it done!"
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1225542486875082753
It's unknown what exactly Trump's position is, he doesn't say whether he supports nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain or not. However, Nevada Independent editor John Ralston fact-checked Trump, who put funding to restart Yucca Mountain in his budgets.