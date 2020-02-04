Jared Kushner hit with Hatch Act complaint for ‘blatantly’ violating ethics laws in latest CNN interview
This Tuesday, a nonpartisan watchdog group filed a Hatch Act complaint against Jared Kushner, alleging that he violated the Hatch Act during a CNN interview this Sunday, where he “advocated on behalf of the Trump campaign while appearing in his official government capacity on behalf of the Trump administration.”
“Jared Kushner, like so many other senior officials in the Trump administration, has shown a complete disregard for ethics laws with a pattern of continuous violations,” said Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Executive Director Noah Bookbinder. “The tone is set at the top. President Trump has made clear that he will not follow the rules himself or discipline those in his administration who do not, and his top advisors are acting accordingly.”
“Kushner’s blatantly political behavior while acting in his official capacity is a clear violation of the Hatch Act. The rules are in place to prevent the powers of the federal government from being used to unfairly benefit any candidate, and it is about time this administration started to follow them ,” Bookbinder added.
Read CREW’s full complaint here.
Trump exploded after aides rejected his ‘insane’ 7-minute birther disavowal in 2016: book
President Donald Trump reportedly flew into a rage during the 2016 campaign after his lengthy and rambling statement on birtherism was edited down to something more concise and coherent.
The Trump campaign wanted Trump to disavow the birther conspiracy theory that had launched him on his way to the Republican nomination, but he instead dictated a seven-minute diatribe via conference call against Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, according to a new book excerpted by Vanity Fair.
‘Impeachment’s not in it’: White House says Trump will not mention I-word at State of the Union
White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump is not expected to talk about his impeachment when he gives his annual State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
Gidley made the remarks to Fox News prior to Tuesday night's speech.
"I read the speech but the word impeachment is not in it," Gidley said.
Bill Clinton, the only other president to give the speech while being impeached, did not mention his ongoing trial during the 1999 State of the Union address.
