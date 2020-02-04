Jared Kushner hit with Hatch Act complaint for ‘blatantly’ violating ethics laws in latest CNN interview

This Tuesday, a nonpartisan watchdog group filed a Hatch Act complaint against Jared Kushner, alleging that he violated the Hatch Act during a CNN interview this Sunday, where he “advocated on behalf of the Trump campaign while appearing in his official government capacity on behalf of the Trump administration.”

“Jared Kushner, like so many other senior officials in the Trump administration, has shown a complete disregard for ethics laws with a pattern of continuous violations,” said Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Executive Director Noah Bookbinder. “The tone is set at the top. President Trump has made clear that he will not follow the rules himself or discipline those in his administration who do not, and his top advisors are acting accordingly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kushner’s blatantly political behavior while acting in his official capacity is a clear violation of the Hatch Act. The rules are in place to prevent the powers of the federal government from being used to unfairly benefit any candidate, and it is about time this administration started to follow them ,” Bookbinder added.

Read CREW’s full complaint here.