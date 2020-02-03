Jared Kushner’s naïveté didn’t stop him from thinking he could ‘parachute in’ to Middle East peace: conservative columnist

In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Monday, Max Boot took aim at President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, saying that the “best comic relief on television this weekend” was Jared Kushner’s appearance on Fareed Zakaria’s CNN show, where he railed against former administration officials “with decades of experience in fields such as business, the military and government who have been scathing in their recollections of the Trump administration.”

“Kushner has spent his entire career working for his father and his father-in-law,” Boot writes. “As a real estate developer, he was primarily known for overpaying for an office building located at 666 Fifth Avenue and for buying and destroying the spunky New York Observer. He arrived at the White House with no obvious qualifications and so many conflicts of interest that he did not qualify for a security clearance until Trump overrode the concerns of career professionals.”

But his inexperience hasn’t stopped Kushner from being assigned the role of peace broker in the Middle East, building a border wall, criminal-justice reform, pursuing diplomacy with China and Mexico, among other high profile and specialized tasks. “Whatever he does, Kushner brings endless, unearned self-confidence to the task — including his unlikely role as a Middle East peacemaker.”

Boot brings up Kushner’s brag that he’s read “25 books” on the Middle East — a claim that brought endless mockery on Twitter. Nevertheless, Kushner “somehow imagined that he could parachute in knowing far less than previous diplomats and yet accomplish far more than they had.”

“So now Kushner can move on to his next excellent adventure while dodging responsibility for his reckless actions and leaving others to deal with the wreckage he leaves behind.”

Read Boot’s full op-ed over at the Washington Post.