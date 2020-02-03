Jared Kushner’s naïveté didn’t stop him from thinking he could ‘parachute in’ to Middle East peace: conservative columnist
In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Monday, Max Boot took aim at President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, saying that the “best comic relief on television this weekend” was Jared Kushner’s appearance on Fareed Zakaria’s CNN show, where he railed against former administration officials “with decades of experience in fields such as business, the military and government who have been scathing in their recollections of the Trump administration.”
“Kushner has spent his entire career working for his father and his father-in-law,” Boot writes. “As a real estate developer, he was primarily known for overpaying for an office building located at 666 Fifth Avenue and for buying and destroying the spunky New York Observer. He arrived at the White House with no obvious qualifications and so many conflicts of interest that he did not qualify for a security clearance until Trump overrode the concerns of career professionals.”
But his inexperience hasn’t stopped Kushner from being assigned the role of peace broker in the Middle East, building a border wall, criminal-justice reform, pursuing diplomacy with China and Mexico, among other high profile and specialized tasks. “Whatever he does, Kushner brings endless, unearned self-confidence to the task — including his unlikely role as a Middle East peacemaker.”
Boot brings up Kushner’s brag that he’s read “25 books” on the Middle East — a claim that brought endless mockery on Twitter. Nevertheless, Kushner “somehow imagined that he could parachute in knowing far less than previous diplomats and yet accomplish far more than they had.”
“So now Kushner can move on to his next excellent adventure while dodging responsibility for his reckless actions and leaving others to deal with the wreckage he leaves behind.”
‘He’s effed’: Rick Wilson worries John Bolton may be imprisoned for crossing Donald Trump
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton could end up imprisoned as retribution for refusing to go along with Donald Trump's scheme to solicit foreign election interference in the 2020 presidential election.
On Monday, Vanity Fair published a story on the topic titled, "It's payback time": With acquittal certain, Trump plots revenge on Bolton, impeachment enemies."
Connecticut opera singer who rammed Mar-a-Lago checkpoint with SUV suffering from mental illness: Lawyer
According to The Daily Beast, an attorney representing Connecticut opera singer Hannah Roemhild told a Palm Beach County judge on Monday that his client suffers from mental illness and was off her medication when she rammed a rented Jeep SUV into a security checkpoint at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club in south Florida last Friday.
The lawyer declined to go into details about the nature of Roemhild's illness. She was ordered to submit to evaluation by a psychiatrist.
China admits ‘shortcomings’ in virus response
China's top leadership on Monday admitted "shortcomings and difficulties" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak, as state media said a new hospital built at breakneck pace began receiving patients in the epicentre of the crisis.
Fifty-seven new deaths were confirmed on Monday -- the single-biggest daily increase since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan.
The death toll in China stood at 361, exceeding the 349 mainland fatalities from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002-03, which eventually killed nearly 800.