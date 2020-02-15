Jim Jordan served notice by OSU wrestler: ‘Other things are going to come out … and it’s just going to get worse’
The Ohio State University wrestling scandal has exploded back into national headlines with the accusation by former wrestler Adam DiSabato that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) — who is accused of ignoring the sexual assault of his athletes by school physician Richard Strauss — called him and begged him to deny the allegations being brought forward by DiSabato’s brother Michael.
On MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Saturday, DiSabato warned Jordan that the scandal isn’t going away — and that more will come out that will make him look worse.
“The congressman is calling you a liar,” said host Joy Reid. “Your response, sir?”
“Well, in his statement, he didn’t say that he didn’t call me. I find that amusing, because, you know, he — he knows that he called me that day, and there’s proof and he doesn’t want to go there. So as far as the lie, I’ve already gone over this several times. I mean, it was blatant knowledge throughout our wrestling team, and there’s others that are going to come out on my behalf, and it’s just going to get worse.”
“Jim Jordan is just a symptom of the bigger problem at Ohio State,” added DiSabato. “He had superiors, Russ Hellickson, who I just found out called me a liar as well. This guy, we have text messages of him sending it to my teammates telling them to flip. So these people are delusional. And, you know, it’s all going to come out and Ohio State is — it’s going to get worse, because there’s other things that are going to come out. You know, they — they don’t want to go there.”
“And for — I was going to ask you, you say things are going to come out, is there specific evidence that you have, or that you or others that were victims or connected to victims at Ohio State have, that Jordan himself knew about the abuse that was taking place?”
“Yes,” said DiSabato. “I mean, the fact that he called me on the Fourth of July. I haven’t talked to this guy in, you know — the last time I saw him was at my teammate Kevin Randleman’s funeral. And Kevin Randleman was a captain as well. If he was alive, he’d be sitting here next to me, you know, with the same story, because he was adamant against it as well. So, you know, to keep denying it is just digging himself a bigger hole. If he would have just came out at the beginning and said, hey, you know, our superiors did nothing, then I wouldn’t be here right now. You think I want to be here?”
Watch below:
Jim Jordan served notice by OSU wrestler: ‘Other things are going to come out … and it’s just going to get worse’
The Ohio State University wrestling scandal has exploded back into national headlines with the accusation by former wrestler Adam DiSabato that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) — who is accused of ignoring the sexual assault of his athletes by school physician Richard Strauss — called him and begged him to deny the allegations being brought forward by DiSabato's brother Michael.
On MSNBC's "AM Joy" on Saturday, DiSabato warned Jordan that the scandal isn't going away — and that more will come out that will make him look worse.
"The congressman is calling you a liar," said host Joy Reid. "Your response, sir?"
Breaking Banner
Internet disgusted after Trump retweets gross video of Texas mayor in bathroom: ‘I think you have hit a new low’
For some reason Donald Trump decided on Saturday to retweet a video of a Texas mayor who was unaware he was still wearing a hot mic when he went to the bathroom, which stunned even Trump's regular critics on Twitter.
Trump pushed out the tweet with the video that stated, "THIS IS HILARIOUS. Mayor of Georgetown in the US excused himself to go & use the washroom in the middle of a meeting & forgot to switch off his mic on his tie & this is what happened."
Not everyone agreed, with one commenter pointing out the putative Leader of the Free World "... has too much time on his hands."
John Kelly’s excuses why he worked for Trump are nothing but ‘garbage’: ex-GOP lawmaker
On MSNBC Saturday, former congressman and Never Trump conservative David Jolly (R-FL) laid into former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly for trying to recast himself now as a sensible voice against President Donald Trump, when he failed to do anything meaningful to rein him in when he was in power.
"You talked about the other day, people like Gen. Kelly and John Bolton who come out and tweet — now, John bolton apparently doesn't have the cojones to testify in the House, but he does want to sell a book and he wants you to know that he thinks it's bad that Lt. Col. Vindman was fired, and then he thinks John Kelly is a good guy, they think each other are good people," said host Joy Reid. "These people enabled Donald Trump this whole time. do they get any credit from you for tweeting?"