Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are taking opposite paths to 2020 financial dominance in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — When it comes to Pennsylvania, Joe Biden remains the make-it-rain king.The former vice president has raised more money in the state than any other Democratic candidate for president, with more than one in five dollars given by Pennsylvania donors going to his campaign. But Bernie Sanders is right behind him — and with a totally different path to the top. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg remain competitive.The four top-tier Democratic candidates dominated Pennsylvania fund-raising last year, according to an Inquirer analysis of federal campaign finance records. Together, they …
2020 Election
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are taking opposite paths to 2020 financial dominance in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — When it comes to Pennsylvania, Joe Biden remains the make-it-rain king.The former vice president has raised more money in the state than any other Democratic candidate for president, with more than one in five dollars given by Pennsylvania donors going to his campaign. But Bernie Sanders is right behind him — and with a totally different path to the top. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg remain competitive.The four top-tier Democratic candidates dominated Pennsylvania fund-raising last year, according to an Inquirer analysis of federal campaign finance records. Together, they ... (more…)
2020 Election
‘I don’t think he saw her’: Fox & Friends defends Trump snubbing Pelosi at State of the Union
President Donald Trump's stunning snub of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union – ignoring her outstretched hand and refusing to shake it – had countless Americans outraged, spurring co-hosts on "Fox & Friends" to rush to his defense.
As the President stood at the podium Tuesday night, he picked up the two large envelopes containing copies of his speech. He pivoted around, handing one to Vice President Mike Pence, and the second to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
2020 Election
Forget Iowa’s stupid app: Democrats can’t ignore the dismal turnout if they hope to win in November
We arrived at 6:25 p.m. on Monday night at our caucus location in Iowa City, assuming there would be an overflow crowd. Sure, there was a line, and the crowd was packed. But within 20 minutes, I was sitting snugly in my seat in the high school auditorium.
Despite the pre-caucus hype of record turnout, my caucus in our university town, one of the largest in the state, checked in at 875 people — a decrease of 60 from 2016's total of 935. That turnout appears to be the general rule across the state, even as we await final tallies, which now place Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg in a tight race, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren not far behind.