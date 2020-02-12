Joe Biden: From Democratic frontrunner to edge of collapse
Joe Biden is heading south, in more ways than one.
Once the confident frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, America’s centrist senior statesman meant to invigorate his party’s effort to oust Donald Trump and reclaim the White House.
But the electability candidate, the one who insists he has the best chance at defeating Trump in November, has seen his political fortunes plunge in a single week.
After what he called a “gut punch” of a fourth place finish in the opening contest in Iowa, on Tuesday he faced a second straight drubbing, on track for a shock fifth-place finish in New Hampshire, early results showed.
The former vice president saw the writing on the wall and abruptly scrapped plans to spend primary night in New Hampshire, jetting to his stronghold of South Carolina, where a diverse Democratic electorate votes later this month.
With the rise of leftist Bernie Sanders, a senator from neighboring Vermont, Biden faced a severe uphill climb in New Hampshire.
But in an embarrassing turn, the 77-year-old Biden was also beaten by Pete Buttigieg, a moderate former small-city mayor less than half his age, and pragmatist Senator Amy Klobuchar. Senator Elizabeth Warren was eclipsing him too.
No one in the modern history of the Democratic nominating process has performed so poorly in the first two statewide contests and gone on to win the nomination.
The hemorrhaging of support is coast to coast. A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday shows Biden’s nationwide score dropping by nearly half, from 30 percent before Iowa’s caucuses to 16 percent this week.
In the RealClearPolitics aggregate of recent nationwide polls, Biden has now relinquished the top spot that he has held for more than a year, with Sanders at 23 percent and Biden at 20.4 percent.
“I don’t know that I’ve seen a sadder week in a campaign than Joe Biden’s in New Hampshire,” political science professor Dante Scala, of the University of New Hampshire, told AFP.
“Voters liked Joe Biden well enough, but there was no measure of devotion,” he added. “So when he disappointed in Iowa, they went shopping for other candidates.”
It all marks a stunning decline for the party establishment favorite who is deeply respected among Democrats for his eight years as wingman to popular president Barack Obama.
Biden has argued credibly that neither Iowa nor New Hampshire, whiter and other than most of the other 48 states, is a good barometer for the Democratic race and the party’s electorate.
But bouncing back from a double disaster will take remarkable persistence and focus.
His campaign energy has come under scrutiny. He spent Thursday huddling with advisors instead of earning votes. He has stumbled on the trail, often responding to questions with “Come on, man!”
In the last debate he conceded he would lose New Hampshire, violating the unwritten rule of eternal optimism.
And he recently lashed out at a voter who questioned him, calling her a “lying dog-faced pony soldier.”
Biden, speaking Tuesday from South Carolina where he sought refuge from his New Hampshire beating, insisted he was still in the game, saying the first two states signaled the “opening bell” of the race.
“Two of them. Not all the nation, not half the nation, not a quarter of the nation, not 10 percent,” he said, adding he still wanted “the most committed constituency in the Democratic Party,” African Americans, to weigh in at the ballot box.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders wins in New Hampshire as Biden crashes and burns
Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire's high-stakes Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to US network projections, leaving rivals including party stalwart Joe Biden in his wake as he staked his claim to challenge President Donald Trump in November.
Sanders, the flag-bearer for the party's progressive wing, had 26 percent of votes with most of the count complete in the northeastern state, where he routed Hillary Clinton in 2016.
"Let me take this opportunity to thank the people of New Hampshire for a great victory tonight," Sanders told cheering supporters after NBC and ABC called the result in his favor.
2020 Election
The same night Bernie won New Hampshire he was ‘nuked’ in Nevada ahead of the next caucuses: report
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was projected to win Tuesday's first in the nation primary in New Hampshire.
But the same night, he was blasted by the most important union in Nevada ahead of the state's February 22 caucuses.
"Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would “end Culinary Healthcare” if elected president, according to a new one-pager the politically powerful Culinary Union is posting back of house on the Las Vegas Strip," The Nevada Independent reported Tuesday evening.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders secures victory in closely contested New Hampshire primary
On Tuesday night, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) clinched a plurality of the vote in New Hampshire, winning the coveted "first in the nation" primary according to projections from NBC News and ABC News.
Sanders has recently managed to secure a modest lead in polling averages nationally, driven mainly by New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg winning over voters previously backing former Vice President Joe Biden, whose numbers have dropped in recent days. Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), as well as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, were heavily vying for a strong showing as well, with polls in the lead-up all giving them a reasonable chance of second place.