Joe Biden projected winner of South Carolina primary
Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the South Carolina Democratic primary, according to multiple media reports.
The Associated Press, NBC News, ABC News and CNN called the race for the former vice president immediately upon the polls closing.
If official results match the projections, which were based on exit polls, it will mark Biden’s first state victory while running for president after failing to win during his 2008 and 1998 bids.
Former DNC Chair and a former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) endorsed the former vice president after the polls closed in South Carolina. Virginia is one of the Super Tuesday states that will be voting on Tuesday.
“Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign,” Trump tweeted. “After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away!”
The moment @joebiden was called the winner in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/z4Dgj7ZQkA
— Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) March 1, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
WATCH: Trump ducks behind lectern while giving political speech to far-right during coronavirus epidemic
President Donald Trump has continued focusing on his 2020 reelection despite the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic that has now claimed the life of at least one America.
On Friday, Trump flew to South Carolina to hold a campaign rally on the eve of the state's primary -- even though he will not be on the ballot after the state GOP cancelled their contest to avoid embarrassing the president.
On Saturday, Trump traveled to Maryland to speak at the far-right Conservative Political Action Conference.
Trump spent much of the speech pontificating on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
2020 Election
Trump and Pompeo’s Taliban ‘peace deal’ immediately hammered by conservative as a fraud
In a column for the Washington Post, longtime conservative Max Boot claimed that the highly-touted peace deal Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed early Saturday morning with Afghan officials is much less than what the White House is selling to the public.
Beginning by warning of the "treachery of labels," Boot pointed out, "It has been heartening to see a steep reduction in violence over the past week — a U.S. precondition for signing the deal — but there is no agreement on a permanent cease-fire, much less a resolution of all the issues that divide the democratically elected Afghan government from the Taliban. What was signed on Saturday is an agreement to try to reach an agreement. To get even this far, the United States had to drop its long-standing demand for intra-Afghan negotiations to precede a U.S. troop drawdown."