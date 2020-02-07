Joe Biden receives standing ovation for Lt Col Vindman at #DemDebate
Former Vice President praised Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman has an American hero after he was escorted from the White House grounds on Friday.
At the ABC News Democratic Party debate in New Hampshire, Biden said Vindman should have received the Presidential Medal of Freedom instead of Rush Limbaugh.
Biden asked to audience to stand and offer a show of support for Vindman, whose brother was also fired on Friday.
Watch:
