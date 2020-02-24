Joe Biden unveils new plan on housing and homelessness ahead of California primary
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Joe Biden unveiled a new $640 billion housing plan on Monday that includes certain homeowner and renter protections already in place in California.While he won’t cap annual rent increases, which California lawmakers did last year, he supports a national Bill of Rights similar to the California Homeowner Bill of Rights.California’s 2013 law, which former state Attorney General Kamala Harris pushed for in response to the state’s mortgage and foreclosure crisis, prevents mortgage servicers from continuing a foreclosure process if a homeowner is still trying to get a loan modi…
2020 Election
MSNBC colleague rebukes Chris Matthews for comparing Sanders win to Nazi invasion
MSNBC host Chris Matthews came under fire for his comments comparing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., winning the Nevada caucus to the Nazi invasion of France.
Matthews reacted to the results in Nevada — where Sanders handily won with roughly 47% of the vote — by likening his campaign to the Nazi army, and the Democratic Party to the French.
2020 Election
Do the Russians want Bernie to win? Not really — they want Democrats to turn on each other
Late on Friday, the Washington Post published a story that caused major ripples through the progressive political world, headlined, "Bernie Sanders briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign." This report was a follow-up to a similar report, from earlier in the week, that Russian intelligence agencies, as in 2016, are seeking to interfere in the 2020 election with an eye towards re-electing Donald Trump.
2020 Election
WATCH: Economists Paul Krugman and Richard Wolff hold a debate on democratic socialism and Bernie Sanders
As Bernie Sanders’s runaway win in Nevada cements his position as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, the Democratic Party establishment and much of the mainstream media are openly expressing concern about a self-described democratic socialist leading the presidential ticket. His opponents have also attacked his ambitious agenda. Last week during the primary debate in Las Vegas, Bernie Sanders addressed misconceptions about socialism. Invoking the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Sanders decried what he called “socialism for the very rich, rugged individualism for the poor.”