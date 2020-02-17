Quantcast
John Bolton cryptically says ‘we’ll see what comes out of censorship’ if his book is ‘suppressed’ by Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton criticized President Donald Trump’s foreign policy on Monday.

Ambassador Bolton spoke at Duke University’s Page Auditorium on the topic of “The National Security Challenge of 2020,” according to ABC 11 reporter Jonah Kaplan.

No audio was allowed at the event, but Kaplan took notes with pen and paper.

Bolton criticized Trump’s foreign policy towards Iran and North Korea:

Bolton also worried about his upcoming book being suppressed by the Trump administration:

Here’s is Kaplan’s full thread on the speech:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
