John Bolton cryptically says ‘we’ll see what comes out of censorship’ if his book is ‘suppressed’ by Trump

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton criticized President Donald Trump’s foreign policy on Monday.

Ambassador Bolton spoke at Duke University’s Page Auditorium on the topic of “The National Security Challenge of 2020,” according to ABC 11 reporter Jonah Kaplan.

No audio was allowed at the event, but Kaplan took notes with pen and paper.

Bolton criticized Trump’s foreign policy towards Iran and North Korea:

Bolton also worried about his upcoming book being suppressed by the Trump administration:

.@AmbJohnBolton makes a quick – but significant – quip: “I hope my book is not surpressed.” Comment comes after question about disagreements with @POTUS @realDonaldTrump related to #NorthKorea. Says manuscript under White House review. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC @ABCPolitics — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 17, 2020

Here’s is Kaplan’s full thread on the speech:

In throwback to 2003, @AmbJohnBolton cites “weapons of mass destruction” as most “severe” threat to US, in particular from #Iran & #NorthKorea. Defends record w/ #Bush43 & denies being “agent” of VP Cheney & DoD Sec Rumsfeld. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @ABC — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 17, 2020

As conversation turns to #Venezuela, I want to interject here with some new info on context for @AmbJohnBolton visit to @DukeU: Bolton’s visit was first arranged in October – one month after his departure (firing?) from WH & well before #Impeachment. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @ABC — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 17, 2020

NEW: @AmbJohnBolton says book leaks on #Ukraine are “sprinkles on an ice cream sundae.” Sighing again about WH book review, “This is an effort to write history. We’ll see what comes out of censorship.” That’s quite a statement. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCWorldNews @ABC @GStephanopoulos — Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) February 17, 2020