John Bolton refused to give a statement under oath during impeachment trial: Adam Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that during the impeachment trial when it was clear former national security adviser John Bolton had things to say, he offered to let Bolton give a statement under oath. Bolton refused.

“I can tell you that after the Senate voted not to hear witnesses — after they voted to be the first impeachment trial in history without witnesses, we did approach John Bolton’s counsel and asked if Mr. Bolton would be willing to submit an affidavit under oath, describing what he observed in terms of the president’s Ukraine misconduct, and he refused,” said Schiff. “So. for whatever reason, he apparently was willing to testify before the Senate but apart from that, seeps intent on saving it for his book.”

House Judicial Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) told reporters Wednesday that he intends to subpoena Bolton, which will likely set up a fight over subpoenas again.

“I can tell that you there is been absolutely no decision made about whether to subpoena John Bolton or not,” said Schiff. “What we have decided in discussing this with the Speaker is, we were going to try the case, we would conclude the trial and we would consider what next steps we should take afterward.”

At this point, there isn’t a decision on what to do with Bolton.

See the video below: