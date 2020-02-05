John Bolton refused to give a statement under oath during impeachment trial: Adam Schiff
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that during the impeachment trial when it was clear former national security adviser John Bolton had things to say, he offered to let Bolton give a statement under oath. Bolton refused.
“I can tell you that after the Senate voted not to hear witnesses — after they voted to be the first impeachment trial in history without witnesses, we did approach John Bolton’s counsel and asked if Mr. Bolton would be willing to submit an affidavit under oath, describing what he observed in terms of the president’s Ukraine misconduct, and he refused,” said Schiff. “So. for whatever reason, he apparently was willing to testify before the Senate but apart from that, seeps intent on saving it for his book.”
House Judicial Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) told reporters Wednesday that he intends to subpoena Bolton, which will likely set up a fight over subpoenas again.
“I can tell that you there is been absolutely no decision made about whether to subpoena John Bolton or not,” said Schiff. “What we have decided in discussing this with the Speaker is, we were going to try the case, we would conclude the trial and we would consider what next steps we should take afterward.”
At this point, there isn’t a decision on what to do with Bolton.
See the video below:
Breaking Banner
‘It’s not over’: Washington Post editorial board calls on Congress to redouble oversight of Trump
In the wake of Senate Republicans' near-unanimous move to bury the impeachment and acquit President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the Washington Post editorial board published a blistering op-ed declaring that "it's not over" — and calling on Democrats to redouble their oversight on the president.
"Not only is Mr. Trump brazenly unrepentant for his attempt to extort Ukraine’s help for his reelection, but also he is likely to take the Senate’s vote as vindication and license for further improper actions," wrote the board. "That makes it incumbent upon responsible members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to do what they can to protect the integrity of the November election, as well as that of the Constitution."
Maddow reminds ‘scared’ Republicans every time they stand in unison against Trump — he backs down
Republicans have far more power than they think, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said after the impeachment vote on Wednesday.
She played the speech by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who cited his faith as the reason he must uphold his oath and vote to convict the president. Trump, his son, and his supporters have already lashed out like a 2-year-old throwing a tantrum on the floor of a toy store.
"The White House freakout over Sen. Romney's decision was reportedly in part because they had no idea he was going to do this," Maddow reported. "The freakout was swift and sort of telling. Boy howdy, do they yelp when anyone stands up to them on their own side. Republicans have no idea the power they have over this president if they only ever chose to use it. Any time a Republican stands up to him, he backs right down. And the white house trembles."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s economy is shaky under the hood — and Democrats have to hit him on it: Ex-Treasury official
President Donald Trump has made the performance of the economy a centerpiece of his re-election campaign. But in an op-ed for The New York Times on Wednesday, former Treasury Department counselor Steven Rattner walked through all of the ways in which Trump's economy is weaker than it appears — and how Democrats must challenge him on it to the American people whose situations have not been improving.
"The Trump recovery is merely an extension of the Obama recovery," wrote Rattner. "Take jobs. In Mr. Trump’s 35 months as president, the economy added an average of 191,000 jobs per month and the unemployment rate fell by 1.2 percentage points. Sounds pretty good, right? But during the last 35 months of the Obama presidency, new jobs averaged 227,000 per month and the unemployment rate dropped by 2 percentage points."