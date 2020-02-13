John Kelly: People who only watch Fox News to ‘reinforce’ their beliefs are not ‘informed citizens’

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly recently refuted a common attack by President Donald Trump against the free press.

“The media, in my view, and I feel very strongly about this, is not the enemy of the people,” Kelly told a Drew University Forum on Wednesday. “We need a free media. That said, you have to be careful about what you are watching and reading, because the media has taken sides.”

Trump’s former chief of staff added: “So if you only watch Fox News, because it’s reinforcing what you believe, you are not an informed citizen.”

During the question and answer session, Kelly also criticized Trump’s retaliation against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for testifying at his impeachment trial.