John Kelly: People who only watch Fox News to ‘reinforce’ their beliefs are not ‘informed citizens’

Published

3 mins ago

on

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly recently refuted a common attack by President Donald Trump against the free press.

“The media, in my view, and I feel very strongly about this, is not the enemy of the people,” Kelly told a Drew University Forum on Wednesday. “We need a free media. That said, you have to be careful about what you are watching and reading, because the media has taken sides.”

Trump’s former chief of staff added: “So if you only watch Fox News, because it’s reinforcing what you believe, you are not an informed citizen.”

During the question and answer session, Kelly also criticized Trump’s retaliation against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman for testifying at his impeachment trial.


Mike Bloomberg hits back at ‘carnival barking clown’ Trump

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg hit back at President Donald Trump on Thursday after the president obsessively tweeted about the former New York mayor's height.

After the president described Bloomberg as a "5'4" mass of dead energy" and compared him to former Republican rival Jeb Bush, Bloomberg whacked Trump for not being respected by his fellow New York oligarchs.

"We know many of the same people in NY," Bloomberg wrote. "Behind your back they laugh at you and call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence."

‘Like living under a dictatorship’: Trump gets torched for latest attack on his own Department of Justice

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lobbed yet another attack at his own Department of Justice on Thursday, and it even included an attack on an individual juror in the Roger Stone trial.

"Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias," the president wrote on Twitter. "Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the 'Justice' Department."

The president earlier this week sparked a storm of controversy when he attacked DOJ lawyers who recommended that Stone serve between seven to nine years in prison for his crimes, which include perjury, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. This controversy only intensified after the DOJ seemingly caved to Trump's demands by lowering its sentencing guidelines.

