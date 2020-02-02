John Kerry overheard talking about entering the 2020 presidential race

After Michael Bloomberg’s late entrance into the 2020 presidential campaign, now former Secretary of State John Kerry is pondering another go.

According to NBC News, Kerry was overheard by a reporter in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, saying “maybe I’m f*cking deluding myself here” then explaining why he should run.

“Kerry said donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to ‘raise a couple of million,’ adding that such donors ‘now have the reality of Bernie,'” NBC reported.

Kerry has already endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Everyone knows that John Kerry is all in for us,” said senior Biden adviser Symone Sanders.

Read the full report at NBC News.