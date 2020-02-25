Quantcast
Connect with us

Judge Amy Berman Jackson restricts Roger Stone retrial hearing to audio only due to Trump incitement

Published

3 hours ago

on

A federal judge has ruled that a hearing for Roger Stone’s retrial will be in partial view of the public.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson made the ruling in a hearing on Tuesday afternoon after Stone’s attorneys asserted that one of the jurors had a bias against President Donald Trump.

Jackson said that she would make her decision at subsequent hearing, which she said would be available only as audio to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stone was sentenced this month to 40 months in prison after he was convicted on charges of lying to Congress and witness tampering. Jackson agreed to postpone the sentence until she made a ruling on a possible retrial.

It was not immediately clear when Stone, a longtime adviser to the president, would be taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.

Read some reports from the courtroom below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s incoherent 2014 response to Ebola is a preview of how he’ll handle coronavirus: Daily Beast editor

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

As fears of the coronavirus developing into a massive outbreak here in the U.S. continue to heighten, Daily Beast politics editor and MSNBC contributor Sam Stein took to Twitter and reminded his followers of President Trump's performance during the Ebola outbreak of 2014. Needless to say, his thread didn't make anyone feel any better.

"I don’t think people appreciate just how bad Donald Trump was during the Ebola outbreak of 2014," Stein tweeted. "Here’s a short list of the things he said, which were amplified (rather inexplicably) by the media. (Seriously, what was the reason for that?)"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bloomberg sends GOP begging donors for more cash: ‘Oh, shoot, we have to find another $1 billion’

Published

46 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

While Michael Bloomberg doesn't appear to have grabbed the Democratic nomination, the Republican Party is already concerned about his impact on the race.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that the GOP is going back to top donors begging for more cash out of fear.

"The president’s allies have reached out to supporters such as casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who discussed Mr. Bloomberg’s spending during a dinner last week with Vice President Mike Pence, according to people familiar with the matter," the Journal wrote. "Other billionaires Trump allies plan to target include Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Blackstone Group Inc. CEO Stephen Schwarzman."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Roger Stone’s retrial effort in jeopardy as judge scorches defense for not googling ‘biased’ juror

Published

51 mins ago

on

February 25, 2020

By

Roger Stone's motion for a new trial was put in jeopardy on Tuesday as defense attorneys admitted that they did not google a juror who they later claimed was biased against President Donald Trump.

At a hearing that was available to reporter as audio only, defense attorneys argued that Stone deserves a new trial because the juror had made disparaging social media posts about the president and his supporters.

Jackson said that she would permit the attorneys to question some of the jurors, but said that she would not rule on the request for a new trial immediately.

Jackson had ruled earlier in the day to restrict the hearing to audio only after the president and a Fox News host incited hatred against the juror.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image