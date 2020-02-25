Judge Amy Berman Jackson restricts Roger Stone retrial hearing to audio only due to Trump incitement

A federal judge has ruled that a hearing for Roger Stone’s retrial will be in partial view of the public.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson made the ruling in a hearing on Tuesday afternoon after Stone’s attorneys asserted that one of the jurors had a bias against President Donald Trump.

Jackson said that she would make her decision at subsequent hearing, which she said would be available only as audio to the public.

Stone was sentenced this month to 40 months in prison after he was convicted on charges of lying to Congress and witness tampering. Jackson agreed to postpone the sentence until she made a ruling on a possible retrial.

It was not immediately clear when Stone, a longtime adviser to the president, would be taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.

Read some reports from the courtroom below.

Jackson says she agrees "100 percent with the general principle" of Stone getting a public hearing on the second trial motion via his 6th Amendment rights. — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 25, 2020

After a brief discussion w/ Stone attorney Rogow about whether Stone has standing on the matter of whether the motion should be argued publicly, ABJ tells Rogow (politely)"to sit down" because “I have a lot to say" — Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) February 25, 2020

Judge Jackson now brings up the statements Trump has made on Twitter and at a rally about a juror in the case — Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) February 25, 2020

Judge Jackson: “The risk of harassment and intimidation” of juror who may testify is "“extremely high” — Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) February 25, 2020

Jackson references President Trump's comments about the Stone jury and other media commentators including Tucker Carlson who have taken issue with the jury in the Stone trial. — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 25, 2020

Jackson rules she will grant Stone's motion to open up some of the hearing but nothing involving any jurors who may be called in to testify here. — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 25, 2020

Jackson said she's aware two of the jurors have identified themselves publicly but given "extraordinary events" including POTUS tweets, threats to Stone jury, etc., she is taking these steps. — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 25, 2020

Judge Jackson says the secrecy is required for the jurors safety because President Trump and Tucker Carlson have criticized them (Despite the fact that the jury forewoman came out publicly) — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 25, 2020

Judge Amy Berman Jackson: "Tucker Carlson accused the foreperson of the jury of being an anti-Trump zealot…Any attempts to invade the privacy of the jurors or to harass or intimidate them is completely antithetical to our system of justice." Per @dnlbrns — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) February 25, 2020