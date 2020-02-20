Quantcast
Judge hammers Roger Stone lawyer for arguing Randy Credico didn’t feel threatened by ‘prepare to die’ texts

1 min ago

Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Thursday shredded an argument from Roger Stone attorney Seth Ginsberg, who claimed that comedian Randy Credico didn’t really feel threatened when his client sent him text messages such as, “Prepare to die, c*cksucker!”

During Stone’s sentencing hearing, Ginsberg pointed to recent comments from Credico saying that he did not feel that Stone’s threats were all that serious.

However, Vox’s Andrew Prokop reports that Jackson responded by noting Credico’s grand jury testimony painted a much different picture of his reaction to Stone’s threatening texts.

Specifically, Jackson pointed out that Credico testified that he did not live at home after receiving Stone’s threats and would wear a disguise out of fear of being attacked by Stone’s allies.

Jackson did say that she would take Credico’s more recent statements into consideration before making a decision on what his prison sentence should be, however.


