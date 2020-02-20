Quantcast
Judge in Roger Stone case needles Trump admin for reducing sentencing guidelines

Published

42 mins ago

on

Judge Amy Berman Jackson seemed to take a swipe at Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department over the sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone.

At a court hearing on Thursday, Jackson addressed the fact that prosecutors had asked for a more lenient sentence for Stone. The judge noted that it was unusual for the government to take the side of the defendant in criminal cases.

Judge hammers Roger Stone lawyer for arguing Randy Credico didn’t feel threatened by ‘prepare to die’ texts

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Thursday shredded an argument from Roger Stone attorney Seth Ginsberg, who claimed that comedian Randy Credico didn't really feel threatened when his client sent him text messages such as, "Prepare to die, c*cksucker!"

During Stone's sentencing hearing, Ginsberg pointed to recent comments from Credico saying that he did not feel that Stone's threats were all that serious.

However, Vox's Andrew Prokop reports that Jackson responded by noting Credico's grand jury testimony painted a much different picture of his reaction to Stone's threatening texts.

Bloomberg’s ‘big-government centrism’ is better than Trump — but still alarming: conservative writer

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Mike Bloomberg might be a better option than Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders, but one longtime operative won't be taking any of the billionaire's money.

Tim Miller, who's been communications director for Jeb Bush and spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said he'd hold his nose and vote for Bloomberg against Trump in November, but he hopes the former New York City mayor doesn't make it that far.

"Simply being 'better than Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders' still leaves an awful lot of room for improvement," Miller writes in his column for the conservative Bulwark website.

Wow! Now Jackson getting snarky to those who just weighed in for leniency for Stone. 'For those of you new to this and work up last week to the fact that the [sentencing] guidelines are harsh …

