Judge rules against Devin Nunes in $9.9 million lawsuit over the salacious Steele Dossier

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) suffered a legal setback after losing a major lawsuit he had filed.

“A federal judge has tossed out a racketeering lawsuit House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes filed last year against the private investigation firm at the heart of the Trump-Russia saga,” Politico reported Friday evening.

“Alexandria, Virginia-based U.S. District Court Judge Liam O’Grady’s two-page order made short work of Nunes’ suit, which sought $9.9 million in damages from Fusion GPS, its founder Glenn Simpson and a nonprofit watchdog group, Campaign for Accountability,” Politico explained. “The judge also signaled that pressing on with the legal battle could result in sanctions against Nunes and his attorney, Steven Biss.”

ADVERTISEMENT