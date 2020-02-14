Judge to decide on subpoenas in Stacey Abrams’ campaign finance case
ATLANTA — Lawyers for organizations that supported Democrat Stacey Abrams’ 2018 run for governor told a judge Thursday that accusations of campaign finance violations are little more than a “fishing expedition” to find evidence that doesn’t exist.Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick said she will rule soon on whether Abrams’ campaign and several nonprofit organizations must produce additional documents sought by the state ethics commission, which is investigating whether they illegally coordinated efforts.The agency asked Barwick to order Abrams’ campaign to comply with a subpoena f…
More Parkland parents sue FBI over botched tips about school shooter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Another set of parents are suing the FBI over how the agency botched tips about the Parkland shooter, leading to their child’s death in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.Andrew Pollack and Shara Kaplan, the parents of Meadow Pollack, who was 17 when she was shot a total of nine times during the massacre, filed their lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court.The lawsuit resembles ones filed by the parents of Jaime Guttenberg and Carmen Schentrup in November 2018. Guttenberg and Schentrup also were k... (more…)
Former President Barack Obama to hold ‘fireside chat’ with NBA stars
CHICAGO — As dozens of famous NBA basketball players arrive in Chicago for All-Star Weekend, former President Barack Obama will be joining them, officials with the Obama Foundation announced.The night before the big game, Obama is scheduled to sit in conversation for what is being called a “fireside chat” with three of the league’s biggest stars: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul.ESPN sports commentator and former Washington Post writer Michael Wilbon also will be a part of the conversation, th... (more…)
An emboldened Trump now freely admits he sent Giuliani to dig up dirt on Bidens – after lying for months he had not
President Donald Trump has just admitted he sent his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter. This is the first time Trump has made this admission, previously he has denied directing the former NYC mayor and at times even distancing himself from him.
Trump made the admission in a podcast to Geraldo Rivera, who asked: "Was it strange to send Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, your personal lawyer? Are you sorry you did that?"