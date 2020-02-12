Juror in Roger Stone case stands with prosecutors’ sentence recommendation

A juror in the Roger Stone trial said that she would “stand up” for the four prosecutors in the case. Since the trial, those four prosecutors quit the case and two outright quit the Justice Department.

Tomeka Hart was one of the 12 jurors that convicted Roger Stone on seven felony counts. Since then, Attorney General Bill Barr intervened in the case, overruling the prosecutors who recommended that Stone be sentenced to prison for seven to nine years total for the seven convictions.

According to CNN, Hart has remained silent out of fear for her safety and to keep from “politicizing the matter.” After what happened this week, however, she had to speak out.

Posting on Facebook, Hart said she “cant keep quiet any longer.”

“I want to stand up for Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando, and Jonathan Kravis — the prosecutors on the Roger Stone trial,” she wrote. “It pains me to see the DOJ now interfere with the hard work of the prosecutors. They acted with the utmost intelligence, integrity, and respect for our system of justice.”

President Donald Trump has railed against the sentence, saying that drug dealers get lesser charges. Generally, when there is an aggravated crime, however, which involves threats of violence, the sentence is higher. Stone told one witness that he should “prepare to die,” and even threatened to kill his dog.

