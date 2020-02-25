Jurors testify they were impartial while convicting Trump accomplice Roger Stone

Judge Amy Berman Jackson refused to call more jurors in the Roger Stone case to come back to court to answer more questions.

According to reporters in the classroom, the judge called in Juror A and Juror B, who explained what happened in the deliberation room.

Juror B reveals that it was the FOREPERSON (the target of Stone's claims) who suggested the jury slow down and look at one of the counts more closely — Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“How did you all get along?” the judge asked.

“We got along fine,” the juror said.

“Did anyone try to dominate or intimidate the other people?” Berman Jackson asked.

“No,” the juror replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

The juror even said that once the jury decided Stone was guilty, the foreperson urged they “slow down” and examine things closer.

“It was the foreperson who insisted that that level of attention be paid?” the judge asked.

“Yes,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge then said she didn’t see any reason to bring in more jurors to testify about Stone’s claim of juror misconduct during deliberations, tweeted one reporter.

The jury foreperson was then called in to deal with Stone’s request for a hearing on whether she gave inaccurate information about how she responded to the jury questionnaire, tweeted Politico’s Darren Samuelsohn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jury foreperson is being called in now to deal with Stone's request for a hearing on whether she gave inaccurate information about how she responded to the jury questionnaire. — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 25, 2020

The issue, he said, surrounds how the foreperson answered the question: “Have you written or posted anything for public consumption about the defendant, the House Permanent Sect Committee on Intelligence investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, or the investigation conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue centers around how the foreperson answered this particular question from the jury questionnaire filled out prior to the trial. Note: This is the blank version that is on the public docket. pic.twitter.com/CYsY5Ex2si — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 25, 2020

Judge Berman Jackson read aloud some of President Donald Trump’s tweets attacking the foreperson and accusing her of bias. Trump even made a false claim that she was “jumping up and down” after the guilty verdict.

“This is a highly publicized case, and in a highly polarized political climate in which the president himself has shown a spotlight on the jury through his Twitter platform,” said the judge. She noted, “the risk of harassment and intimidation of any juror … is extremely high.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I shouldn’t have to explain this, but any attempts to invade the privacy of the jurors or to harass and intimidate them is completely antithetical to our process of justice,” she added.

The Justice Department said that they are concerned this is an attempt to redo the voir dire process after the trial verdict.

“I want to give her [the foreperson] an opportunity to get to the bottom of those allegations,” said Judge Berman Jackson. She also said that she wants to create a record for any appeal of the case.

Judge Berman Jackson brought up the foreperson’s Twitter account, specifically focusing on a disclaimer in her biography saying that retweets don’t necessarily mean endorsements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge asked if she had deleted any social media posts between September when she filled out the jury questionnaire and voir dire on Nov. 5.

“Absolutely not,” the jury foreperson said.

She was also asked if she was posting photos of fist-bumps because she was excited about something in the Stone verdict.

Judge asks about some fist bump tweet around Nov 15 2019: 'Were you celebrating the verdict that had yet to be decided in the Roger Stone case?' Foreperson: 'Absolutely not.' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The foreperson also said that she didn’t pay attention to any news about the trial during the trial.

“No, absolutely not,” the foreperson said when the judge if she looked at Twitter during the Stone trial, tweeted Samuelsohn.

"No, absolutely not," the jury foreperson responds when asked if she looked at Twitter during the Stone trial. — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 25, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge then noted that some people are trying to get out of jury duty when they fill out the questionnaire while others try to get on a jury.

“Were you trying to end up one place or the other?” Berman Jackson asked.

“No,” the foreperson said.

The foreperson was then asked if she read a full NPR article about Stone’s arrest that she tweeted on Jan. 205, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t remember. Probably, though,” she replied.

The comment on the tweet of the NPR article said: “Brought to you by the lock her up peanut gallery.”

The foreperson was then asked if she was downplaying her past in the jury Q&A.

“No, absolutely not. Which is why I answered the way. I was trying to be honest,” she said. “I was not sure. I posted and tweet a lot of stuff. I absolutely was not trying to downplay anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When it was time for Stone’s lawyers to take over, they began asking questions about her politics or comments she made outside the scope of the Stone issue. Judge Berman Jackson cut in, asking why he was asking the questions.

“It does paint a certain picture,” the Stone lawyer shot back.

They kept asking about tweets and political comments, when the judge interjected again.

“Was this a comment about Roger Stone?” she asked.

The foreperson said that prior to the Stone arrest she knew he was connected to Trump, but didn’t know the specifics, like how long they’d known each other or what Stone did for Trump. She said that she assumed Stone was arrested because he was connected to the Russia probe because he’d been helping Trump.

The foreperson said that she tweeted about the president and his impeachment during the trial, but not about Roger Stone, the case she was deciding. The judge explained that the two are different.

Once the question turned back to the jury questionnaire, the foreperson ultimately said, “I don’t have in memory every tweet or share that I have done”

The judge said that she would make her decision on Wednesday.