‘Just not factual’: CNN’s Camerota corners GOP lawmaker about Trump spreading coronavirus misinformation

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday grilled Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) about President Donald Trump’s widely panned response to the coronavirus epidemic.

During an interview with Hurd, Camerota asked whether he really had confidence in Vice President Mike Pence’s ability to lead the federal government’s efforts to contain the virus.

Hurd tried to turn that question back against the CNN host by saying she sounded like she was saying the Centers for Disease Control weren’t properly focused on fighting the outbreak.

“No!” Camerota countered. “I’m intimating that there is different information coming out of the government. The press conference yesterday had all sorts of things that were just not factual. The president didn’t seem to know the fatality rate of coronavirus versus the flu. He’s been trying to tamp down concerns and I’m just trying to make sure everybody’s on the same page.”

Hurd replied that people should ignore what the president is telling them and instead go to CDC.gov to learn about the virus.

“That’s where the folks that have the expertise… have the information that folks should get,” he said.