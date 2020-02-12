Justice Department employees almost walked out in protest today — but were scared of Trump retaliation: NBC
A source at the Justice Department told NBC News’ Ken Delanian that career staff almost staged a walkout in protest of the overreach from the political appointees in the case of Roger Stone.
“I was even told by a source of talk of a protest today at the Justice Department of a walkout, but my source said they urged people not to do that because it was essentially placing a target on their back and identifying themselves as somebody for the Trump people to be concerned,” he explained.
“President Trump and William Barr both saying they didn’t confer about this decision to pull back on the sentencing recommendation, but my reporting is they didn’t have to because Barr had installed a loyalist as U.S. Attorney,” he went on. “As you said, he pushed out the existing attorney. He was supervising this case. They put in Timothy Shea, and I’m told raised questions about pulling back the sentencing guideline. The line prosecutors rebelled and said, ‘absolutely not,’ and filed the document, but Barr and his minions at the Justice Department weren’t having it, and they don’t have to tell Tim Shea to make the changes.”
Trump quietly slashed pay raise for federal workers a day before claiming US economy is best ‘in history’
"This is just the latest action in Donald Trump's war on civil servants."
In a move that drew outrage from labor unions and progressives, President Donald Trump this week quietly took steps to slash a scheduled pay raise for millions of federal workers from 2.5% to 1% due to supposed concerns about "keeping the nation on a fiscally sustainable course."
Army has ignored Trump’s calls to investigate Alexander Vindman — so far: report
According to sources speaking to the Daily Beast, the Army is not investigating former National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, but veteran Army officers say he's not out of the woods yet when it comes to President Trump's penchant for retribution.
On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that the military should discipline Vindman, writing that “the military can handle him," adding that it's "going to be up to the military, we’ll have to see, but if you look at what happened, they’re going to certainly, I would imagine, take a look at that."
Speaking to the Beast, a Defense official said that the lack of a current investigation into Vindman signifies that the Army does not see him as committing a professional infraction by testifying in Trump's impeachment inquiry.
The ‘French Oscars’, under fire, brace for a Polanski showdown
With France’s film industry in the midst of a belated #MeToo awakening, the annual César Awards have set the stage for a showdown with feminist groups by handing Roman Polanski’s latest film the lion's share of nominations.
Another year, another “Affaire Polanski” for France’s César Awards.
French cinema’s annual showcase event, the local equivalent of Oscars night, is just two weeks away – but for beleaguered organisers at the Académie des Césars, it couldn’t come soon enough.