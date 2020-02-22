Justice Sotomayor writes a devastating rebuke of her conservative colleagues’ callousness and fealty to Trump
Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a devastating conclusion to a dissenting opinion released Friday, drawing attention to her conservative colleagues’ callousness toward inmates facing the death penalty and contrasting it with their excessive fealty to President Donald Trump.
Her dissent broke from the court’s decision to grant the Trump administration a stay in the case of Wolf v. Cook County. In the case, a lower court had issued a preliminary injunction blocking implementation in Illinois of Trump’s new “public charge” rule, which places restrictions on immigrants who it believes might use certain government services. Last week, the Trump administration had asked the Supreme Court to overturn the injunction and issue a stay to allow the rule to go into effect while the legal challenges continue.
The five conservative justices ruled in favor of the stay, while the liberal justices — including Sotomayor — opposed it.
But, as Economist reporter Steven Mazie pointed out, Sotomayor was the only one to write a formal dissent — and it included strong words for the conservatives.
She argued that “this Court is partly to blame for the breakdown in the appellate process. That is because the Court—in this case, the New York cases, and many others—has been all too quick to grant the Government’s ‘reflexiv[e]’ requests.”
She continued:
Perhaps most troublingly, the Court’s recent behavior on stay applications has benefited one litigant over all others. This Court often permits executions—where the risk of irreparable harm is the loss of life—to proceed, justifying many of those decisions on purported failures “to raise any potentially meritorious claims in a timely manner.”
Yet the Court’s concerns over quick decisions wither when prodded by the Government in far less compelling circumstances— where the Government itself chose to wait to seek relief, and where its claimed harm is continuation of a 20-year status quo in one State. I fear that this disparity in treatment erodes the fair and balanced decisionmaking process that this Court must strive to protect.
In other words, she accused the conservative majority on the court of too easily dismissing the plight of people on death row, while jumping at the chance to do relatively trivial favors for the administration.
“A remarkable accusation for a justice to lob against her colleagues,” noted Slate reporter Mark Joseph Stern. “And tragically accurate.”
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren breaks out bat signal-like campaign sign as campaigns hustle on the eve of Nevada caucuses
Democratic 2020 hopefuls campaigned into the night on Friday on the eve of the Nevada caucuses.
The "first in the west" caucuses will begin at 10:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.
Almost 75,000 voters took advantage of the new early voting process, which allows voters to rank their top three candidates. Those results will then be sent to the voter's precinct, allowing them to participate in their local caucus.
That number is significant as only 84,000 Nevadans caucused in 2016.
Here are some of the images from Nevada:
2020 Election
Devin Nunes is livid at report he helped Trump’s White House: ‘Who the hell is leaking this?’
The ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee is suing Washington, DC's hometown newspaper.
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) announced that he was suing The Washington Post during a Friday appearance on Fox News.
“A senior U.S. intelligence official told lawmakers last week that Russia wants to see President Trump reelected, viewing his administration as more favorable to the Kremlin’s interests, according to people who were briefed on the comments,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “Trump learned about Pierson’s remarks from Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), the committee’s ranking Republican and a staunch Trump ally, said one person familiar with the matter.”
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders responds to report that Russia is intervening to boost his campaign
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) urged Russia to stay out of the upcoming 2020 election in response to a new Washington Post article, which reported Friday that the Democratic frontrunner has been briefed by U.S. officials that the foreign government is trying to boost his candidacy.
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told the outlet. “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do."