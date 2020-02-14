Katie Couric broke news about Trump on ‘Real Time’ — and it is hilarious

Veteran journalist Katie Couric hilariously summarized the argument against President Donald Trump during a Friday night appearance on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher — and broke 2020 campaign news.

Couric was discussing the ongoing feud between Trump and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

“He said, we’re both from New York, we know the same people, behind your back people are calling you a — what did they say? — a carnival barking clown who inherited a ton of money but through stupid deals and incompetence lost it all, or something like that,” she said with a laugh.

Couric also broke some news about how the Bloomberg campaign was seeking to exploit the dynamic.

“I talked to somebody from the Bloomberg campaign, they said they’re hiring an expert on narcissism and combining that — no, this is for real — and combining that person with a comedy writer to get in Donald Trump’s head,” Couric reported.

“When they go low, we go lower,” Couric joked. “Isn’t this a great country!”

Watch: