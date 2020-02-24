Kellyanne Conway: Bernie Sanders winning is ‘the payback’ Democrats get for impeaching Trump
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Monday that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ potential nomination is “the payback” Democrats deserve for impeaching President Donald Trump.
During an interview on Fox News, Conway was asked about reports that President Donald Trump has a “hit list” of people to remove from government because they are not loyal enough to him.
Conway did not deny the report, but quickly changed the subject.
“The payback is actually coming through the nomination of Bernie Sanders,” Conway quipped. “I would like to thank Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and the rest of them. And I’d like to thank the never-Trumpers for delivering Bernie Sanders as the possible nominee.”
“It’s all because of how they spent their time and your money as taxpayers,” she concluded.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
Idaho Republican fumes over the fact that Planned Parenthood ‘hasn’t been nuked’
Another Republican leader is saying the quiet part out loud, The Idaho Statesman reported Monday.
Republican state lawmaker Vito Barbieri is the same official who said that women could simply swallow a camera to conduct a gynecological exam. He also believes the trauma of rape can stop a pregnancy from it. Now he's asking why Planned Parenthood hasn't been hit by a nuclear bomb yet.
2020 Election
Do the Russians want Bernie to win? Not really — they want Democrats to turn on each other
Late on Friday, the Washington Post published a story that caused major ripples through the progressive political world, headlined, "Bernie Sanders briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign." This report was a follow-up to a similar report, from earlier in the week, that Russian intelligence agencies, as in 2016, are seeking to interfere in the 2020 election with an eye towards re-electing Donald Trump.
Breaking Banner
Elderly Trump voter suggests making him president for life — then admits he may have to sell personal property for meds
In a revealing interview with Politico's Tim Alberta, an elderly Iowa man who barely gets by driving for Uber three days a week said he wouldn't mind if Donald Trump is made president for life and then admitted he is considering selling some of his personal property to make ends meet -- including to pay for medicine.
In a deep dive into the anxiety facing all voters facing a pivotal 2020 presidential election, Alberta decided to interview Uber drivers who have been shepherding political operatives around before and after the Iowa caucuses to get a feel for the current political zeitgeist.