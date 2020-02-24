Kellyanne Conway: Bernie Sanders winning is ‘the payback’ Democrats get for impeaching Trump

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Monday that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ potential nomination is “the payback” Democrats deserve for impeaching President Donald Trump.

During an interview on Fox News, Conway was asked about reports that President Donald Trump has a “hit list” of people to remove from government because they are not loyal enough to him.

Conway did not deny the report, but quickly changed the subject.

“The payback is actually coming through the nomination of Bernie Sanders,” Conway quipped. “I would like to thank Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and the rest of them. And I’d like to thank the never-Trumpers for delivering Bernie Sanders as the possible nominee.”

“It’s all because of how they spent their time and your money as taxpayers,” she concluded.

