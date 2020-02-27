Kellyanne Conway shredded as a racist for claim being ‘woke is a joke — woke is totally broke’

In a bizarre CPAC panel discussion with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway attacked the idea of “being woke.”

The term is generally used to refer to having empathy and understanding with communities of color. President Donald Trump’s campaign recently launched an effort to attract Black voters, but Conway told the crowd that “woke is totally broke.”

Kellyanne Conway: "Woke is a joke. Woke is totally broke." pic.twitter.com/Qu1AlVWI38 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 27, 2020

It prompted a significant response from those watching online, wondering if it was Conway trying to be clever but inadvertently attacked slight communities of color.

See the responses below:

Conservatives will never, ever be funny. — Sense (@__Sense__) February 27, 2020

Well, she’s insulting part of their outreach campaign to black voters. pic.twitter.com/lig423jrrw — Nick LaFave (@NickLaFave) February 27, 2020

I don’t think there is any hope she will ever be woke if she doesn’t see “what” she’s working for is a waste. — Patty 🧜🏻‍♀️ (@soappman) February 27, 2020

Trump is selling campaign merch catering to black people that says “Woke.” — Chuck Stevens (@realDickHidalgo) February 27, 2020

@gtconway3d come get your girl. — Colonial Oppressor Barbie (@ljohn44) February 27, 2020

You beat me to it — Bernie is my patronus (@lesley71) February 27, 2020

Eventually, karma will catch up to Kellyanne. — Eric Slater (@ericsslater) February 27, 2020

I guess rhyming worked in the OJ trial, so…? — KarmaJolt (@CakeMatrix) February 27, 2020

Do people get this stupid by natural or artificial means? — David Alleyn (@AckKaero) February 27, 2020

I do not like Green Eggs & Ham. I do not like them Sam I Am. — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) February 27, 2020

Look how proud of herself she is at the end. Also @KellyannePolls, you’re right. It’s a joke. We say “woke” to poke fun at the fact that the masses are awakening and becoming more aware of elitist/leadership failures. That is not a joke. https://t.co/o6tGaiUPBk — why watch the throne when you could armand hammer? (@poordomrebel) February 27, 2020

Being "woke" is like being "broke" sounds a little racist to mehttps://t.co/CV8KjKDZwj — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) February 27, 2020