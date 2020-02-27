Quantcast
Connect with us

Kellyanne Conway shredded as a racist for claim being ‘woke is a joke — woke is totally broke’

Published

1 min ago

on

In a bizarre CPAC panel discussion with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway attacked the idea of “being woke.”

The term is generally used to refer to having empathy and understanding with communities of color. President Donald Trump’s campaign recently launched an effort to attract Black voters, but Conway told the crowd that “woke is totally broke.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It prompted a significant response from those watching online, wondering if it was Conway trying to be clever but inadvertently attacked slight communities of color.

See the responses below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway shredded as a racist for claim being ‘woke is a joke — woke is totally broke’

Published

1 min ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

In a bizarre CPAC panel discussion with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway attacked the idea of "being woke."

The term is generally used to refer to having empathy and understanding with communities of color. President Donald Trump's campaign recently launched an effort to attract Black voters, but Conway told the crowd that "woke is totally broke."

https://twitter.com/RightWingWatch/status/1233118189741056002

It prompted a significant response from those watching online, wondering if it was Conway trying to be clever but inadvertently attacked slight communities of color.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus is exposing the ‘pathologies’ and ‘sheer incompetence’ of Trump’s administration: conservative

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

In Northern California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been investigating what appears to be the United States’ first example of someone being diagnosed with coronavirus despite having never left the country; everyone previously treated for coronavirus in the U.S. had traveled abroad. With health officials around the world fearing that coronavirus could become a global pandemic, President Donald Trump’s critics are expressing major concerns about his ability to deal with the threat. One of those critics is Never Trump conservative Max Boot, who asserts in his Washington Post column that coronavirus is underscoring many of the ‘pathologies’ of the Trump Administration.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s coronavirus lies: He doesn’t care if his fans get sick

Published

31 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

Trump and his trolls downplay coronavirus to protect him — and may be encouraging their fans to take dumb risks

Donald Trump lies, all the time, about everything. Right-wing media and congressional Republicans back him up on these lies. As many a liberal who has confronted Trump supporters over the relentless lying has found, a lot of his voters simply don't care if he lies. They view his lying as fair game, because it's all in service of sticking it to the hated liberals. If Trump lies, cheats and steals — as his base sees it — he's doing it for them, so they can claim big wins in the culture war. Therefore it's all justified.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image