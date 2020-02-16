Klobuchar and Buttigieg vie for Minnesota moderates — as Biden struggles
MINNEAPOLIS — A Super Tuesday duel for moderate Democratic voters in Minnesota is shaping up between two mild-mannered Midwesterners who few thought would ever make it this far.A year ago, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s hopes seemed as hazy as the Minneapolis blizzard that greeted the start of her presidential campaign; then-South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg was a political unknown with a hard-to-pronounce last name.Now with former Vice President Joe Biden faltering in the early voting in Iowa and New Hampshire, moderate Democrats are looking for a candidate who can blunt the momentum of Vermont Se…
Bill Barr ouster demanded by over 1,100 ex-Justice Dept officials in scathing letter
According to a report from the New York Times, over 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials have signed on to a letter calling for Attorney General Bill Barr to step down.
The report states the letter insists, "Each of us strongly condemns President Trump’s and Attorney General Barr’s interference in the fair administration of justice,” adding those actions "require Mr. Barr to resign.”
The Times notes that signers of the letter come from across the political spectrum, adding, "Protect Democracy, a nonprofit legal group, gathered the signatures from Justice Department alumni and said it would collect more."
Did Emily’s List and the Center for American Progress sell out to Michael Bloomberg?
Billionaire Republican-turned-Democrat Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg was hit with two damaging front-page headlines Saturday.
The Washington Post reported, "Bloomberg for years has battled women’s allegations of profane, sexist comments."
"Now, as Bloomberg is increasingly viewed as a viable Democratic candidate for president and the #MeToo era has raised the profile of workplace harassment, he is finding that his efforts to prevent disclosure are clashing against demands that he release former employees and complainants from their nondisclosure agreements."
George Conway: Bill Barr will never stop covering up Trump’s crimes — and it will never be enough
In a brutally blunt op-ed for the Washington Post, conservative attorney George Conway dismissed out of hand William Barr's worries about Donald Trump telling him what to do via Twitter, saying the president's hand-picked attorney general is already in perfect sync with the president without a word being said.
As Conway -- the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway -- put it, "No one does it better than Barr," when it comes to "...anticipating Trump’s narcissistic whims and desires."