Larry Kudlow’s attempt to prevent coronavirus panic backfires: ‘Like asking an arsonist to put out a fire’

As fears continue to heighten over a potential widespread coronavirus outbreak, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow tried to calm those fears this Friday as stocks plummeted in response.

Speaking to Fox Business, Kudlow said investors shouldn’t “rule out more optimistic options,” adding that stocks still look “pretty cheap to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But his words didn’t do much to assuage the worries of the Trump administration’s critics on Twitter:

Using Kudlow to clear the air is a bit like asking an arsonist to put out a fire. But whatever…. — james gibney (@jamesgibney) February 28, 2020

Larry Kudlow is still talking about the upsides of a potental pandemic: “Stocks looks pretty cheap to me” His prediction seems as sound (and heartless) as Wilbur Ross saying that #coronavirus "will help to accelerate the return of jobs" to U.S. https://t.co/OmDdUdTUgv — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I never feel like things are going to really spin out of control until Kudlow starts saying however thing is going to be ok — David Freedlander (@freedlander) February 28, 2020

Larry Kudlow's license to give investment advice actually expired at the exact moment he published "Bush Boom Continues" in December 2007 https://t.co/GsUG7yonKy https://t.co/GUl4sXthoH — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In Superforecasting, we made Larry Kudlow Exhibit A in How Not To Do It. Feeling pretty good about that call. @PTetlock https://t.co/r6XUH9TQna — Dan Gardner (@dgardner) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sickening. How can anyone consider supporting this administration knowing that the numbers means more to them than lives? — 💙 Sheri Myrtle 💙💦 (@myrtle_sheri) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

He is not an economist. He holds no degree in economics. He’s a tv host. — Sebaceous D (@IndignorantTwit) February 28, 2020

Larry Kudlow = Is he drunk? — cleanwatr (@cleanwatr) February 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So zombies really do exist. — MM (@LadyFire_vs_DJT) February 28, 2020

“The worst of terrorism is behind us.” -Larry Kudlow 9/10/01 “Now’s the time to buy Lehman Bros.” -Larry Kudlow 9/14/08 “The Bears should draft Mitch Trubisky.” Larry Kudlow 4/26/17 “The coronavirus is under control & the economy is doing great.” -Larry Kudlow 2/25/20 — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) February 26, 2020