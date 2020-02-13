Law association’s rebuke of Bill Barr is a green light for DOJ attorneys to defy his ‘corruption’: Conservative columnist

In a shocking and rare act, the New York City Bar has sent a letter to several lawmakers, as well as the Justice Department inspector general, denouncing the recent actions of Attorney General William Barr.

“We write to express our deep concerns about the impartial administration of justice in connection with the prosecution of Roger Stone in federal court in Washington, D.C., and to call for immediate investigations by Congress and by the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General,” stated the letter. “In our criminal justice system, a single standard must apply to all who are accused or convicted of violating the law — unequal treatment based on political influence is to be deplored in all cases but is especially dangerous if it emanates from the presidency.”

Writing for the Washington Post, Never Trump conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin broke down how significant this is — and the potential consequences for Barr’s authority at the DOJ.

“The state bar is the entity with the real muscle, as it has the power to discipline and ultimately to disbar members,” wrote Rubin. “But this is yet another flare sent up to the legal profession, Justice Department and courts that Trump’s conduct is intolerable and must be resisted.”

“If Barr is impervious to professional sanction, then perhaps this sort of statement will empower Barr’s subordinates to refuse his dictates and the courts to hold the line against political corruption of our legal system,” concluded Rubin. “You can expect former Justice Department employees, some who have individually spoken out, to make a joint showing of opposition to Barr’s actions and to support Justice Department staff members who choose to defy his political orders.”