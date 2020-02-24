LEAKED AUDIO: Mike Bloomberg mocked Obama and said he would use drone strikes on enemies if elected in 2020
Yet another recording has emerged of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg as the billionaire campaigns for the presidency.
“Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg said at a private event in 2016 that his presidential campaign platform would have been to “defend the banks” and also labeled the progressive movement and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, now a rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, as ‘scary,'” CNN reported Monday.
The comments were reportedly made at a Goldman Sachs event at Yankee Stadium.
“The left is arising. The progressive movement is just as scary,” Bloomberg said. “Elizabeth Warren on one side. And whoever you want to pick on the Republicans on the right side?”
“Well, to start, my first campaign platform would be to defend the banks, and you know how well that’s gonna sell in this country,” Bloomberg added.
“But seriously,” he continued, “somebody’s gotta stand up and do what we need. A healthy banking system that’s going to take risks because that’s what creates the jobs for everybody. And nobody’s willing to say that. The trouble is, these campaigns in this day and age, really are about slogans and not about issues anymore. And in this election you’re going to see people are voting and they either love or hate, mostly hate both, but who you hate the least. That’s what they’re going to vote for. And they’re not going to vote on issues.”
Bloomberg also referred to the Goldman Sachs crowd as “my peeps.”
The Bloomberg campaign confirmed the authenticity of the comments. The person who provided the tape to CNN called on Bloomberg to drop out of the 2020 presidential campaign.
Listen:
